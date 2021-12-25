Engage to defuse this row

The furore that has broken out over the Ministry of Health’s plan to establish a mass mortuary for Covid-19 victims is another case of unnecessary confrontation caused by a lack of consultation.
True, Trinidad and Tobago is undergoing an extreme and extraordinary set of circumstances that require firm and quick action. However, the fact that the law gives the State extensive powers for managing the Covid-19 emergency does not remove the responsibility for the Government to explain its actions, engage relevant State government bodies in matters normally under their purview, and consult with affected members of the public, even in cases in which their concerns and fears may seem irrational. Even where the law allows the Government to act without consultation or approval, the smoothest path to a successful outcome is to recognise risks and deal with them before they become problems that threaten the viability of any given project. This is basic management practice.
Last Saturday’s announcement by Chief Medical Officer Dr Roshan Parasram that the high number of Covid-19 deaths now warranted mass storage of bodies sent a shiver through the national community but perhaps nowhere more so than in Freeport in Central Trinidad where the large mortuary is to be sited. Apart from disclosing that the Health Ministry and the Funeral Homes Association will collaborate in setting up the site, Dr Parasram provided no further details such as the exact location, the rationale for the site selection and what impact, if any, the facility would have on the surrounding community. Rankled by this lack of information, residents have started protesting the lack of consultation while giving voice to all kind of fears.
The local governing body for the Freeport area, the Couva/Tabaquite/Talparo Regional Corporation (CTTRC), is also complaining about the lack of consultation while arguing that the use of a private warehouse for storage of bodies requires Town and Country Planning approval and an opportunity for stakeholders to have an input.
Like several residents, CTTRC chairman Henry Awong has asked why the extended mortuary facility is not being sited close to the Couva Hospital and Multi-Training Facility, the country’s main Covid-19 treatment centre, which adjoins large tracts of State-owned land. Perhaps the Ministry of Health has a good explanation for this and for not selecting other suggested locations. If so, it should take the time to explain its decision, to allay residents’ fears and to assure itself and the CTTRC that it is not overstepping its authority in moving ahead with this project.
Members of the Government regularly complain that the population is protest-prone and litigious, but if similar incidents were analysed, the Government would find that the source of the problem is lack of consultation. People want to feel that they matter and that their interests and views are being taken into account by the Government. When they feel ignored in what should be a representative system of government, they will not be inclined to just go along with the authorities.
The goal of management should be to anticipate problems and solve them before they happen, not after when the atmosphere has already been soured.