Anyone who has ever tried to convince another would know there is a limit to argument, bouff, sarcasm, repetition and even enticement.
It is important to acknowledge this in attempting to persuade the vaccine-hesitant and anti-vaxxers—not to be confused as one and the same—to take the vaccine.
While the Health Ministry’s team of experts is not yet prepared to attribute the recent low vaccine uptake to vaccine hesitancy, there is no denying the fact that numbers are substantially down from roughly two weeks ago, when first doses were being administered at the rate of 16,000 to 17,000 a day. The fall-off since then, down to 4,772 on Tuesday and 3,093 on Monday, could be due to weather conditions and Monday’s public holiday, as suggested by one ministry official. However, neither would account for the declining trend which goes back well over a week.
If the vaccine is T&T’s way out of the pandemic, then it is pointless to keep pushing hard against the closed door of vaccine hesitancy. Energies would be much better used in trying to find the key to open it.
In the absence of a scientific survey, in which no one in the Government seems to be interested, one would have to draw upon anecdotal information culled from social media and other sources, as well as from studies done abroad.
We urge the ministry and others to treat the public’s concerns as valid, and address them with information and honesty. Despite the ministry’s attempt to establish itself as the “only credible source of information”, many people are devouring information from multiple sources and know when official information is being edited and even spun.
It is important to recognise that people who have so far avoided Covid-19 are inclined to feel confident in their own ability to look after themselves. If they have doubts about the vaccine, they are likely to err on the side of trusting themselves and not others. As a recent article in the Journal of the American Medical Association noted, “Behavioural science has long demonstrated that knowledge of the risks and benefits of a given intervention has a surprisingly limited relationship with health behaviours.” This phenomenon can be seen in smokers’ refusal to give up cigarettes despite the data on lung cancer, and in the apparent irrationality of those who consume unhealthy levels of salt, sugar and saturated fats and refuse to exercise despite being diagnosed with diabetes, hypertension and high cholesterol. When it comes to personal health, the line between information and behaviour is often not straight.
Saying people took the measles vaccine without hesitation and should therefore not quibble about the Covid-19 vaccine misses the point that this is the first time in history that the world has a ringside seat to the development and discussion about a vaccine. While others dismiss them as “google doctors”, they see themselves as empowered by information. There is no doubt about the need to urgently immunise the country, especially with the Delta threat. But persuading people to cross the vaccine Rubicon is doomed to fail if our only strategy is humiliation and not engagement.