Engaging youth rage

The Ministry of Education’s whole-of-government approach to the problem of indiscipline and violence in schools is a move in the right direction, assuming the various arms of Government are up to the responsibility.
As the ministry has discovered, putting police officers among the school population might reduce the incidence of violence in schools but doesn’t necessarily reduce violence among the same youth population. As happened in Williamsville this week, the fighting is simply relocated off the school compound into spaces more unbridled and potentially more dangerous. Regardless of what the rules say about acts of indiscipline committed in school and in school uniform, no school administrator worth his/her salt could be okay with their charges beating up one another as long as it’s not on their premises or in their uniform.
What T&T is dealing with is an upsurge in youth rage that is being canalised through the school system with disruptive and dangerous impact on schools and their pupils. It would be naïve to think the violence expressed in school is unique or more extreme than the violence taking place involving children and young people outside of school and out of uniform.
As the leading institution for engaging the nation’s children, the education system is best positioned to recognise the problem and lead the development of intervention strategies for change. We therefore applaud the ministry’s data-driven approach to the problem which should provide a scientific basis for an unbiased and non-judgmental approach to understanding and analysing what’s happening to the children.
In this regard, the pupil who was expelled from school this week following the stabbing incident in Williamsville is an opportunity for the Ministry of Education, working in tandem with other State actors, to demonstrate how available services can change the life of a teenager who went beyond the pale but not yet beyond the point of no return. As an example of the country’s much larger problem of violent and at-risk youth, how the system responds to her case will be instructive in indicating its capacity for supporting change that is rehabilitative and redemptive.
At yesterday’s post-Cabinet news conference, Education Minister Dr Nyan Gadsby-Dolly disclosed jaw-dropping figures on annual pupil suspensions since 2015. Ninety per cent occurred in Government secondary schools, of which 70 per cent involved male pupils. Perhaps it says something about national gender attitudes that fights involving female pupils get high prominence and wide sharing on social media.
In disclosing details of the work currently under way to revise the school discipline matrix to encourage positive behaviour, Minister Gadsby-Dolly mentioned the development of new programmes similar to the Military-Led Academic Training Programme, MiLAT. Like the Military-Oriented Youth Programme of Apprenticeship and Reorientation Training (MYPART), MiLAT is for males only, ages 15 to 18 and 16 to 20, respectively. We hope the new programmes referred to the minister will be appropriately designed to serve the needs of female youth.
T&T must find the will and resources to alter the trajectory of violence in the lives of today’s children, or risk counting the cost of its failure when they become the next generation of parents.