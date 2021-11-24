EOT chairman must go

JUstice Donna Prowell-Raphael should save herself, the Equal Opportunity Tribunal (EOT), the President and the Judicial and Legal Service Commission (JLSC) the trouble by immediately resigning as chairman of the Tribunal. If she refuses, the JLSC should know what it must do.
Rarely has a high office-holder received the tongue-lashing that Justice Prowell-Raphael got on Tuesday from Justice Avason Quinlan-Williams when she delivered her ruling in favour of attorney Veera Bhajan and against the EOT and chairman Justice Prowell-Raphael. Her description of their actions as one of “pure hate and acting normal” captured the mean-spirited spitefulness that had forced Ms Bhajan to seek legal redress in a matter that should never have had to go to court in the first place.
Justice Prowell-Raphael’s response to the President’s appointment of attorney Bhajan as a lay-assessor to the Tribunal was an embarrassment not only to the EOT but to the country as a whole. By her actions, language and tone, Justice Prowell-Raphael proved herself unfit for the position to which she had been appointed by the President on the advice of the JLSC.
Her continued presence at the EOT will signal to the world that T&T has no respect for the rights of the differently-abled and that the Equal Opportunity Act is nothing but a constitutional sham.
For the EOT chairman of all people to have projected her biases onto Ms Bhajan is the cruellest cut of all. Here is a young woman who could be the poster child for what the differently-abled can achieve when provided with equal opportunity. Yet, not only has she resisted being singled out as one who has triumphed against the odds of being born without arms, but has demonstrated the singular interest in simply living a productive and fulfilling life.
The EOT is not the only state institution to have failed Ms Bhajan. In 2011 she was recruited to work in the Office of the Attorney General but resigned after a week on the job. A few months later, speaking at a sport leadership forum, she gave a hint of why, having taken up the job with great excitement on Monday, she had left on Friday: “Wherever you go in life and you feel that your character and your integrity are being taken away from you in some way or the other, I say walk away.”
In the current case, T&T owes a debt of gratitude to Ms Bhajan for not walking away and for having the confidence and courage to stand up and fight the wrong that was done to her by the EOT and Justice Prowell-Raphael. Their actions contradicted everything for which the Tribunal should stand and risk damaging its credibility in the eyes of those seeking justice in matters of discrimination.
For Justice Prowell-Raphael to have defended her outrageous refusal to accept Ms Bhajan’s appointment on such grounds as the EOT not having anyone to lift and carry her in an emergency was ridiculous beyond words. When the very court that was created to provide justice to victims of discrimination is itself guilty of discrimination then it might as well not exist.