Equity must guide development

The categorisation of Trinidad and Tobago as a high-income country masks the reality of an unequal distribution of national income that is reflected in a lower standard of living in parts of the country, mostly rural areas, than that enjoyed by others.
For people like the mother pleading for a pavement in New Grant, Princes Town, after her daughter suffered life-threatening injuries in a hit-and-run accident, the inequitable distribution of resources has real life-and-death consequences. With all the money that has run through this country, no community with families, schools, businesses and other public facilities should be without pavements in 2023. Yet, on any given day, one can find children, families, farmers and other pedestrians scrambling for space between roads and drains, without the benefit of a pavement to protect them from inconsiderate motorists.
It is hard to keep reaching for the stars when the ground beneath one’s feet cannot be trusted. Even in the nation’s capital, a place of presumed pride and glory, the ordinary act of walking is risky business, with its cracked, uneven pavements and irregular drain covers.
We cannot talk about national development without a clear-eyed and empirical assessment of the level of development across the whole country. This includes long-neglected parts of rural Trinidad and Tobago where thousands of citizens are still without the basic necessities of pipe-borne water, electricity, Internet service, hospitals, police and fire stations, jobs, schools, and so on.
The haphazard manner in which the physical development of T&T has occurred—and continues to occur—speaks volumes about planning failures at both national and local levels. How ironic it is to hear the very same high public officials with management responsibilities complaining about squatters on State lands, illegal connections to water and electricity supplies, the destruction of hillsides for millionaire mansions and squatting farming, the big-money rechannelling of watercourses for land development projects and various other acts of lawlessness. They talk as if they were the victims of an errant public and not as managers sworn to duty and provided with public funds and the authority to act and enforce. Even State agencies have been known to make poor physical planning decisions and breach the rules, leaving one to wonder whether inside the Cabinet, too, right hand ever knows what left hand is doing.
The national interest requires that the election agenda cannot be the sole basis on which development decisions are made. Electoral investment, as opposed to development investment, will only reinforce and deepen existing cleavages between the more developed and less developed parts of the country.
If there is a national development plan guiding the State’s decision-making on capital investment over a given planning horizon, the public would surely benefit from becoming acquainted or reacquainted with it. With residential property taxes going directly towards local government, the public has an incentive to monitor the expenditure of their regional corporations to ensure it goes into developing their communities to give them a standard of living on par with those enjoying the best.