Trinidad and Tobago has entered new and unfamiliar territory with today’s motion filed by the Leader of the Opposition seeking the President’s removal.
It is interesting that the two former attorneys general of this country, who will today face off as Speaker of the House and Leader of the Opposition, have reviewed the relevant provisions of the Constitution and arrived at completely different interpretations on whether the motion can be presented with full supporting argument and be put to debate.
While Opposition Leader Kamla Persad-Bissessar clearly assumed it would be put to debate like any other motion, Speaker Bridgid Annisette-George has set guidelines that rule out debate, leaving the 73 MPs of the Electoral College of the combined House and Senate to simply vote and leave.
This clinical procedure is far from the theatrical event that the Opposition Leader would have expected for this historic first attempt at removing the President, and it remains to be seen how she intends to respond. She has already fired back, describing the guidelines as a “war on our democracy” while calling for the Speaker to be disqualified as chair of the proceedings and for the recusal of Independent Senator Charrise Seepersad, sister of the former chairman of the Police Service Commission.
The Speaker’s guidelines are indeed consistent with Section 36 (1) of the Constitution which makes no reference to either a presentation by the mover of the motion or debate of it. At the same time, it does not explicitly state that there should not be either opening argument or debate.
It may be argued, therefore, that in this case where the Electoral College is in session, the Speaker may enjoy some discretion in the matter under Section 23 of the Electoral College Regulations, which states, “In all matters not provided for in these Regulations, the Speaker when presiding at a meeting of the Electoral College shall have power to regulate the conduct of business.”
We must assume that having reviewed the T&T Constitution and how similar motions may have been handled in other Commonwealth jurisdictions, the Speaker has exercised her discretion with the conservative interpretation as expressed in her guidelines.
The question that therefore arises is whether a less conservative interpretation of the Constitution might have better served the public interest in a situation where the society is feeling its way forward in uncharted territory.
The Republican Constitution which came into force in 1976 was a watered-down version of the popular and more robust one proposed by the Wooding Commission of 1974 which had recommended that Trinidad and Tobago cease being a monarchy and become a republic with an elected President as Head of State.
In rejecting the Wooding Commission’s report, the Williams administration embraced a model best described as a half-way house with an ambiguity that continues to present no end of challenge in T&T’s evolution towards truly responsible and accountable government. In the current situation of strong feelings on both sides of the motion, carving out some space for arguments on each side might have better served the public interest. Presidential politics, too, is not a cloistered virtue.