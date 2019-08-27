Exemplary storm warning lesson

From Sunday last the Caribbean tensed while awaiting the arrival of Dorian, tropical wave turned tropical storm and forecast to evolve further into a hurricane.
What is potentially an anomalous weather phenomenon that may have grown two eyes mercifully passed Barbados and St Lucia with minimal impact but bore down on Martinique from where videos of widespread flooding have been shared.
As yet, however, thankfully no loss of life has been reported from the Francophone Caribbean.
Dorian, the fourth named system in this year’s hurricane season, is the opening act for a period forecasted to be an active one. A focus on preparations, therefore, is timely, and in that regard Barbados and St Lucia have demonstrated how critical are adequate mobilisation of resources, leadership, constant communication with the public, and the population’s willingness to follow safety instructions.
Barbados Prime Minister Mia Mottley has further endeared herself to the regional public as a refreshingly hands-on leader with communication skills adaptable to any circumstance. Ahead of Dorian, Ms Mottley and senior officials issued stern warnings and shut down much of the eastern Caribbean island at midday on Monday. Schools and government offices were closed across the island as Ms Mottley asked residents to remain inside during the storm. “When you’re dead, you’re dead,” she said in a televised address late Sunday. “Stay inside and get some rest.”
Regular updates were provided to Barbadians, shelters were opened and Ms Mottley hunkered down in the situation room with defence force and other relevant officials from where she provided updates through her social media account.
Meanwhile, her neighbour, Prime Minister Allen Chastanet of St Lucia, announced that everything on the island of nearly 179,000 people would shut down by 6 p.m. Monday, hours before Dorian was expected to hit. “We are expecting the worst,” he said. “I don’t wait until it’s announced. We’re always prepared no matter what.”
Meteorologists tracking the storm anticipate Dorian’s centre will move across the eastern and north-eastern Caribbean Sea during the next few days, passing near or south of Puerto Rico today before moving near or over eastern Hispaniola by tonight and tomorrow morning.
Puerto Rico, hardly recovered from the devastation wrought by Hurricane Maria two years ago, is the focus of the region’s prayers even as we experience relief that the Anglophone Caribbean survived with negligible damage.
When one’s neighbour’s house is in the eye of a storm, so to speak, it is always wise to protect one’s own home. That is the lesson for Trinidad and Tobago from the Barbados/St Lucia experience over the past few days. Nature cannot be controlled but how we prepare for her agitations can and should be the focus of all relevant agencies. The public, some of whom take pride in defying official warnings and then celebrating their survival, are advised to learn from their Caribbean brothers and sisters who tended not only to themselves but their neighbours, as encouraged by their leaders.