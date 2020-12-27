Exemption overkill

GIVEN the serious disconnect between the Minister of National Security’s assurances regarding the repatriation of nationals and the litany of grievances from those stuck abroad, we are again forced to question the logic of the Government’s continued requirement for an official exemption for those seeking to enter the country.
We see no logical reason for requiring nationals and returning residents to apply for an exemption when the rest of the system already grants the Government total power to determine who enters the country and when they do so, in keeping with the public health interest. Whatever interest is being served by the exemption requirement, it clearly has nothing to do with public health. Indeed, the appointment of a political gatekeeper with the power to grant and deny exemptions on who knows what basis was bound to fuel distrust and allegations of discrimination.
As far as the public health interest is concerned, the answer to the question of who is allowed to enter T&T should be simple: any national or returning resident who has secured a negative polymerase chain reaction (PCR) test done no more than 72 hours before arrival. The answer to the question of when such persons enter the country should be found on a publicly available schedule of flights drawn up based on consultation between immigration and public health authorities to synchronise arrivals into T&T with the inflow and outflow of persons in State quarantine and hospitals. Adding an exemption requirement on top of this is sheer overkill and smacks of a taste for total power.
Given the minister’s authority to determine which flights are allowed into the country and when, we see no justification for the imposition of an exemption bureaucracy which, not surprisingly, is routinely criticised for its inefficiencies.
It is regretful that the joyful return of the Prime Minister’s daughter for Christmas became a source of anger among frustrated nationals still waiting for approval to come home. However, instead of fatherly annoyance at what he considers “disgusting” behaviour from nationals claiming to be in the queue before his daughter, Dr Keith Rowley should demand an investigation of each case and an explanation from his Minister of National Security for any complaint that proves valid. We continue to be surprised at the PM’s dismissive attitude towards persons pleading to come home and note his tendency towards broad-brushed condemnation of fellow nationals without the specific facts of each case.
From the beginning, the exemption requirement has been misguided. Border control through Piarco International Airport is well-established and effective without it. Instead of tying up itself vetting exemption applications, the Ministry of National Security should have focused on securing the maritime borders which were left dangerously unattended, and with ensuring that the public health regulations regarding assembly were maintained during the election campaign.
It is interesting how silent the Government and the Opposition have both been about the role of the election campaign in fuelling infection and moving T&T from cluster to community spread with a post-election spike in infections and death. So far,T&T’s most dangerous Covid-19 phase has come not from outside but from lapses within.