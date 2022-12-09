Exiting CLICO

AT over $18 billion, the January 2009 collapse of insurance company CLICO resulted in the largest bailout in T&T’s history. So, clearly last week’s news that the Central Bank had relinquished its control of the insurance company after 13 years and ten months is a financial milestone for this country.
But Tuesday’s news conference at the Central Bank left many questions that were not satisfactorily answered—among them, why did the Central Bank choose December 1, 2022, as the date to exit its control of CLICO?
In answering the question at the news conference, Central Bank Governor Dr Alvin Hilaire said: “It was a question of balance. We could have left before, but we are not looking at the profitability of the company alone. We are looking at governance structure, capacity to move things forward, and stability of the financial system.”
Governor Hilaire’s admission that the Central Bank could have exited control of CLICO before December 1 is extremely telling because there was a cost to the delayed exit.
The insurer’s executive chair, Claire Gomez-Miller, told Tuesday’s news conference that CLICO had repaid $14.82 billion in principal and $2.47 billion in interest, with payments totalling $17.29 billion.
Those payments mean CLICO still owes the Government principal of $1.029 billion and $38.7 million in interest, for a total of $1.068 billion. Interest is accruing on a daily basis.
The Central Bank’s delay in relinquishing of control of CLICO, therefore, seems to be a very costly decision.
Governor Hilaire said the Central Bank’s original path to exit CLICO was based on the sale of the company’s traditional insurance portfolio.
That resolution plan, which originated under Governor Jwala Rambarran in March 2015, was “stymied”, to use Governor Hilaire’s word, by litigation brought by Maritime Life Caribbean, which challenged the Central Bank’s decision to name its competitor, Sagicor Life, as the preferred bidder.
The current thinking is that the Government would be repaid from the sale of part of CLICO’s 56.52-per cent stake in Methanol Holdings International Ltd (MHIL), which owns a majority of a one-million-tonnes-per-year methanol plant in Oman.
As a result of the shareholders’ agreement that established the methanol plant, CLICO is obliged to offer the 36.62-per cent stake to Proman, its partner in MHIL. CLICO is offering for sale 36.62 per cent of MHIL because the 2020 Insurance Act prevents insurers from holding more than 20 per cent in any single entity.
Given the fact that two previous attempts to sell CLICO’s shares in MHIL have been unsuccessful, neither CLICO nor the Central Bank can guarantee this third attempt will not be delayed.
A delay in concluding the sale of the MHIL shares—for whatever reason—will increase the cost of CLICO’s final payment to the Government. As Ms Gomez-Miller pointed out on Tuesday, the payment of the last dollar in principal and interest by CLICO would be the cause of celebration both within the insurance company and among the wider public.
Paying off the Government—and bringing resolution to the issue of CLICO’s traditional portfolio—would allow the company to resume the business of selling new insurance policies, which is clearly something Ms Gomez-Miller would welcome.
Payment in full of CLICO’s debt to the Government would also signal the end of the long and complicated bailout process, which involves thousands of citizens of T&T who held, and still hold, insurance policies with the company, as well as the many properties and shares in companies, owned by CLICO, that were sold or set off to reduce the company’s liabilities.