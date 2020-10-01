National Security Minister Stuart Young must disclose who rescinded the approval of Commissioner Gary Griffith’s one-month vacation leave and why. Given the complaint filed against the commissioner by Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley, the public would want to be assured that the rescinding of Commissioner Griffith’s leave approval was based on grounds other than the PM’s complaint over their recent public exchange of words.
Without a rational explanation, no reasonable person would object to Commissioner Griffith taking vacation. Indeed, some argue that the country needs a vacation from him, given the intensity of the two-year experience of having him as CoP.
This newspaper has raised many strong objections to his method of policing, temperament, decision-making and interpretations of the law, but we have never second-guessed his work ethic. He is far and away the most energetic person to have occupied the office of the Commissioner of Police in decades, burning mental and nervous energy at an almost inhuman rate with an all-consuming presence in real life and on social media.
Therefore, while we were curious about his travel plans to and from a month-long holiday in Ireland, given T&T’s closed borders, we accepted his need for a break after two intense years on the job. If anything, we were hoping that once on leave, he would see the value of a complete break to rest and recharge instead of following through on his promise to continue working from abroad.
It would be astonishing if the reason behind the rescinding of the commissioner’s leave approval was in any way linked to his outburst against Dr Rowley. We accept that it was intemperate, and note with satisfaction his statement yesterday that he has apologised for it. Whether Dr Rowley chooses to accept the apology or not is purely up to him.
However, on the scale of performance, it would be taken aback if this tit-for-tat between these two men would weigh heavier than Commissioner Griffith’s far more serious transgressions. In the face of the many egregious incidents, there has been nothing but silence from the Police Service Commission (PolSC) as the body with direct responsibility and authority over the CoP and other members of the upper echelons of the TTPS. Indeed, if there is any point to be made, it is that the PolSC’s failure to rein in Commissioner Griffith when required to do so is largely responsible for the excesses on display from him.
As for the Government, it too has kept quiet over issues far more serious than the Bayside incident involving poolside limers. Ranked alongside Commissioner Griffith’s defiant defence of the police killings of civilians and other policing matters, his rash exchange of words with the PM hardly registers as an important matter of public interest.
In the circumstances, public understanding would be greatly assisted with an elaboration of why the commissioner’s approved leave was rescinded.