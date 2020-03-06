THE long mooted idea of a separate carnival in Tobago seems to be gaining momentum, with what seems to be the evolution of a burning desire among some enthusiasts.
Latest to climb aboard the moving vehicle that this proposition represents, is the leader of the Tobago Band of the Year, Lou Ann Melville. She voiced her own declaration for such a prospect, saying that this will itself generate greater participation and involvement among Tobagonians in their own carnival.
Supporters of this proposition argue that a Tobago carnival should, rightly, be held at a time later in the year, so as not to clash with the national Carnival, which culminates in the grand spectacle it is on the two days preceding the beginning of the Lenten season on Ash Wednesday. Indeed, Trinidad-style carnivals in other parts of the Caribbean, in North America and in the UK, take place on different weekends later in the year.
Chairman of the National Carnival Commission, former government minister Winston Gypsy Peters, again this year put the suggestion of a separate Tobago carnival back on the agenda. It is a plug he has been making since being the culture minister in the previous administration, 2010-2015.
he has been reported as holding talks on the matter with the outgoing Chief Secretary of the Tobago House of Assembly (THA) Kelvin Charles. Mr Charles will be expected to pass this on to the incoming leader of the Tobago PNM, Tracy Davidson-Celestine. Whoever becomes the next leader of the THA is assured of being propositioned on the matter.
Also adding to the excitement surrounding this idea in motion, is what appears to have been a proposition made to soca superstar Machel Montano, for perhaps a second sign-off on his Machel Monday, this time in Tobago. This, it seems, is somebody’s idea of kicking off the separate Tobago carnival. Responding to the approach made to him, Mr Montano is reported to have said he wanted to see “a signed petition” on the matter.
The National Carnival Bands Association has also been known to be partial to the idea of a separate Tobago carnival.
Giving greater lungs to the idea also, were the successful staging at the Dwight Yorke Stadium in Tobago of the finals in the medium bands category of the Panorama competition, and the Tobago Day activities at the Carnival Village at the Queen’s Park Savannah’s Carnival City this year.
With the matter having been largely in abeyance until now, there are a host of considerations to be discussed, analysed and fought over, as it progresses further, if indeed it will. Foremost among them will be the extent to which it will entail an expanded role and its attendant set of responsibilities for the NCC chairman, based in Port of Spain.
But ultimately, this is an issue that must come from the considered desires and the commitment of a range of interests in Tobago. They must be the ones to want it more than anything or anyone else.