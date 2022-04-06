Explosive land issue

All picong aside, one would hope that Youth Development Minister Foster Cummings knows that his response to questions about his family business’s occupation of agricultural lands owned by Caroni (1975) Ltd in Couva is in no way satisfactory. The questions asked by the Opposition Leader are straight enough to deserve a straight answer.
Invoking the National Anthem with talk about his family providing employment are deflections that merely raise red flags of suspicion. Having confirmed that his family business, PICAL Services Ltd, occupies Caroni lands, he should now simply provide the legal authority under which this commercial enterprise is operating on State-owned agricultural lands and the financial arrangements involved. It matters not whether PICAL’s occupation of these lands precedes his entry into politics.
The public owes a debt of gratitude to former government minister Clarence Rambharat for speaking out on the deep and pervasive corruption in the transfer of State lands into private hands.
While Rambharat’s report has not been made public, it has been taken seriously enough by Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley to convince him that the entire State lands management system needs radical restructuring. Given Dr Rowley’s focus on the issue, he, too, should be demanding answers from Minister Cummings.
The network of corruption that Rambharat described is one that has been open knowledge for decades. In many cases, the victims were people who had farmed and, sometimes, lived on Caroni lands, for generations. Many followed the process for regularising their tenure and acquiring the land, but failed to get any traction from the relevant authorities. Confronted with the risk of insecure tenancy, ageing farmers were easy prey for savvy operators with connections in key places who would offer to buy their land at peppercorn rates and, miraculously thereafter, secure the land title previously denied to the farmers. In quick order, the land use would move from agriculture to commercial with windfall profits.
Minister Cummings should be anxious to prove to the public that his family business’s occupation of Caroni lands did not follow that script.
On the issue of State lands, the moral authority of the Opposition United National Congress is deeply questionable. The public will recall that in early 2015, vast tracts of Caroni land in Perseverance, Couva, were fenced off by Super Industrial Services Ltd, a company owned by one-time UNC financier Krishna Lalla. At the time, then-Land and Marine Resources Minister Jairam Seemungal defended SIS’ occupation as legal while refusing to answer the media’s questions about the transaction, saying “whether it’s State land or not, it is still private business”. Amid public scrutiny, SIS’ attempt to take control of the land fell through.
The surreptitious and often illegal transfer of State lands into private hands is among the most explosive issues of injustice in T&T because it is the pillaging of the public’s wealth for private gain. If the Rowley administration is serious about tackling the problem, it should go all in with a full and thorough probe.