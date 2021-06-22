Facing the tough time ahead

Caribbean Airlines’ plan to cut 450 jobs is a dramatic curtain-raiser on the economic bleakness that awaits the country on the other side of Covid-19.
The post-pandemic shake-out in the job market will only intensify in the coming months as public utilities and State enterprises grapple with the twin challenge of declining income and reduced support from the Treasury.
Retrenchment in the State sector will send a substantial number of salaried workers into the swelling ranks of the unemployed which currently include retrenched private sector employees, contract workers and people whose businesses have collapsed and thrown them onto the breadline.
The pain of joblessness will deepen with inflation and increases in the cost of living fuelled by several factors. These include increases in the price of imported goods due to high demand/limited supply abroad and scarce foreign exchange at home and the expected reduction of subsidies for fuel, water and electricity.
This pincer action of unemployment and inflation will test the relevance and usefulness of the Government’s post-pandemic Roadmap to Recovery as a compass for guiding the country out of economic collapse and onto the promised path of economic transformation.
A review of the Roadmap committee’s Phase Two report presents a series of measures for “Diversifying and transforming the economy;” “Making food security a reality” and “Leaving No One Behind”. Although neither radical nor new, the package of measures could, under the right conditions, make a difference. Creating the conditions for success, however, was not up to the 23 technocrats, professionals and business persons who comprised the team but to the Government. And, to quote Hamlet, there’s the rub.
Having failed to finance the long-needed transformation when times were good and the population could have afforded to carry a heavier burden, the Government has arrived at the point of having to impose its own austerity plan on a population whose backs are already bent with burden and a society riven by distrust.
With four years left on its current term in office, the Rowley administration has enough time to avoid the political mistakes that could tip the scales against the future. The question, however, is whether it has the will, capacity and confidence of the public for leading the country in navigating the path out of this troubling time.
For this, the first and possibly most challenging condition for the administration would be to build a national consensus. It is a weakness of the Rowley administration that it has not evolved out of its historical lineage of centralised authority. This trait undermined the tripartite mechanism for keeping labour and business around the table as critical partners in a social compact and is at the core of the Government’s inability to communicate effectively with the country.
In sizing up the challenge ahead, the Government must reckon with the reality that while it takes a majority of seats to get into office, the task of governing requires the support of the majority of the population.
As T&T moves to rejoin a world that is beginning to shake off the pandemic it will find little room for error and punishment for the kind of unforced errors caused by the politics of alienation and division.