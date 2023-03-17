Facing UWI’s money crunch

LAST August, I wrote about Wishing for Wings, the 2013 book by Debbie Jacob, and the 2022 film by Dr Kim Johnson. I’d written about the indefatigable efforts of these two in promoting the culture of this melodious, cacophonous paradox called Trinidad and Tobago. The film’s premiere was then being held at the Festival of Cinema in New York and had been nominated for Best Documentary. It had not yet been aired in its homeland.