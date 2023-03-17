Facing UWI’s money crunch

Saturday Express Editorial

A quick glance at headlines covering the academic world will show that the funding and enrolment declines being ­observed at The University of the West Indies (The UWI) are not unique. A brief re-visit of the expansive July 2020 “Report of the UWI Chancellor’s Commission on the Governance of UWI” will identify indebtedness and gaps in financial governance at the regional institution that have been in need of urgent attention.

It is therefore unsurprising to hear from new St Augustine campus principal Prof Rose-Marie Belle Antoine the dual problems of a money crunch and significant reductions in the number of potential students enrolling for tertiary education at the institution. Indeed, the three-year-old Chancellor’s governance report sounded the alarm about the financial unsustainability of The UWI and dated the problems to well before the time of the report.

We share the principal’s philosophy of inclusiveness underpinning her recommendation to adjust the admission criteria for enrolment as part of The UWI’s response to its predicament. It is progressive as it is modern to expand admission requirements from CAPE results alone to, as Antoine put it at this week’s Campus Council meeting, “considering other desirable attributes that we wish to inculcate in our graduates and is in line with international scholarships that emphasise leadership, social activism, and alternative attributes”.

We note, too, the campus’s focus on cocoa and The UWI’s ambitions for a Global School of Medicine, the realisation of the latter dependent on yet more investment of public funds. But the ­75th-anniversary junction at which the institution now stands demands much more.

The university is facing a precipitous future in which pandemic-related economic peril is likely to forestall the hoped-for but stubbornly absent private-sector investment. Caribbean governments continue to fund The UWI to the tune of 80 per cent; and students, 20 per cent—a model that is outdated for serious institutions of learning globally. Increase in tuition fees will further suppress enrolment while students’ loans come with the obligation of long-term repayment in a tenuous employment environment. Evident from its ­recent industrial action, the West Indies Group of University Teachers (WIGUT) will most likely not countenance cuts to existing employee benefits.

Having made little progress in self-sustainability over its 75 years, The UWI finds itself in tricky circumstances, with implications for the future of the region’s human capital. Navigating this moment requires agility, imagination and fortitude.

One of The UWI’s gifts to itself and the people it serves on its 75th anniversary can be found in exercising leadership in governance. The Chancellor’s report warned that “the target financial metrics for financial health of a university are not being met” and asked that The UWI “demonstrate moral and fiduciary responsibility, and ethical guardianship in its effective and efficient use of institutional resources.

“Further, it should clearly show how these resources are being maximised to increase the greater good of Caribbean ­society”.

This is a moment when The UWI must demonstrate the leadership it boasts about creating, and engage in intense self-examination aimed at better governance and greater accountability. From that platform, combined with the imagination of Caribbean people, ­anything is possible.

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Facing UWI’s money crunch

Facing UWI’s money crunch

A quick glance at headlines covering the academic world will show that the funding and enrolment declines being ­observed at The University of the West Indies (The UWI) are not unique. A brief re-visit of the expansive July 2020 “Report of the UWI Chancellor’s Commission on the Governance of UWI” will identify indebtedness and gaps in financial governance at the regional institution that have been in need of urgent attention.

Inside an abandoned world

Inside an abandoned world

LAST August, I wrote about Wishing for Wings, the 2013 book by Debbie Jacob, and the 2022 film by Dr Kim Johnson. I’d written about the indefatigable efforts of these two in promoting the culture of this melodious, cacophonous paradox called Trinidad and Tobago. The film’s premiere was then being held at the Festival of Cinema in New York and had been nominated for Best Documentary. It had not yet been aired in its homeland.

Govt and the Internet

It is not possible for the Government to force anyone to use a merely optional tool like the Internet. Whether the entity is an individual, company, corporate body, etc, it is the same.

Send them packing

With the memory of the 2023 mud-splashed Jouvert participants receding like a quirky dream, the figurative equivalent of mud—T&T politics—is continuing full steam ahead.

Can political parties agree for national progress?

Can political parties agree for national progress?

Authoritative international bodies—among them, the respected Institute for Democracy and Electoral Assistance (IDEA)—have concluded that “democracy is under both literal and figurative assault around the world”. The countries of the Caribbean have not been exempted from this judgment, which is based on more than a decade of studies.

Have a heart, Mt Hope

Having being diagnosed with atrial fibrillation in September 2022, and on the recommendation of my doctor, I joined the cardiology section of the Mt Hope hospital in November 2022.