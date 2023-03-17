Facing UWI’s money crunch

A quick glance at headlines covering the academic world will show that the funding and enrolment declines being observed at The University of the West Indies (The UWI) are not unique. A brief re-visit of the expansive July 2020 “Report of the UWI Chancellor’s Commission on the Governance of UWI” will identify indebtedness and gaps in financial governance at the regional institution that have been in need of urgent attention.
It is therefore unsurprising to hear from new St Augustine campus principal Prof Rose-Marie Belle Antoine the dual problems of a money crunch and significant reductions in the number of potential students enrolling for tertiary education at the institution. Indeed, the three-year-old Chancellor’s governance report sounded the alarm about the financial unsustainability of The UWI and dated the problems to well before the time of the report.
We share the principal’s philosophy of inclusiveness underpinning her recommendation to adjust the admission criteria for enrolment as part of The UWI’s response to its predicament. It is progressive as it is modern to expand admission requirements from CAPE results alone to, as Antoine put it at this week’s Campus Council meeting, “considering other desirable attributes that we wish to inculcate in our graduates and is in line with international scholarships that emphasise leadership, social activism, and alternative attributes”.
We note, too, the campus’s focus on cocoa and The UWI’s ambitions for a Global School of Medicine, the realisation of the latter dependent on yet more investment of public funds. But the 75th-anniversary junction at which the institution now stands demands much more.
The university is facing a precipitous future in which pandemic-related economic peril is likely to forestall the hoped-for but stubbornly absent private-sector investment. Caribbean governments continue to fund The UWI to the tune of 80 per cent; and students, 20 per cent—a model that is outdated for serious institutions of learning globally. Increase in tuition fees will further suppress enrolment while students’ loans come with the obligation of long-term repayment in a tenuous employment environment. Evident from its recent industrial action, the West Indies Group of University Teachers (WIGUT) will most likely not countenance cuts to existing employee benefits.
Having made little progress in self-sustainability over its 75 years, The UWI finds itself in tricky circumstances, with implications for the future of the region’s human capital. Navigating this moment requires agility, imagination and fortitude.
One of The UWI’s gifts to itself and the people it serves on its 75th anniversary can be found in exercising leadership in governance. The Chancellor’s report warned that “the target financial metrics for financial health of a university are not being met” and asked that The UWI “demonstrate moral and fiduciary responsibility, and ethical guardianship in its effective and efficient use of institutional resources.
“Further, it should clearly show how these resources are being maximised to increase the greater good of Caribbean society”.
This is a moment when The UWI must demonstrate the leadership it boasts about creating, and engage in intense self-examination aimed at better governance and greater accountability. From that platform, combined with the imagination of Caribbean people, anything is possible.