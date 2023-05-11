Failing at priority #1

Another day of bloody murder. More children without mothers, without fathers, more broken families and broken lives. More murder mysteries to solve or to fade away unsolved.
At the current rate of 1.65 murders a day, Trinidad and Tobago is heading to another year of over 600 murders. And, yet, there is no sign of a strategic intervention from either the Police Service or the Government. It has been less than three weeks, and already blood has erased the hype surrounding the Prime Minister’s regional symposium on crime as a public health issue. It was an important perspective from which to examine the issue of violence. However, while a symposium exploring the origins and factors that perpetuate the culture of violence is vital for addressing the problem from its roots, it does not respond to the population’s immediate priority of safety and security.
When violence can walk through any door, or come at us around any street corner or even in the wide-open Queen’s Park Savannah, nothing else can be important.
For those who have already become a murder statistic, any solution that the Government or the Police Service can now bring is already too late, as it is for the children and others whose lives have already been permanently altered by unimaginable loss.
In this environment of insecurity, we see nothing for the Government to keep beating its chest about. For what would it profit any of us to hold on to the promise of better to come if we were to lose our lives in this epidemic of crime?
No amount of thundering declamations against the Opposition, families, bad company and other assorted targets will distract from the single fact that not only does the Government have no solution to the problem of crime, but that its failure is so complete that it no longer even attempts to pretend. For those who could not bring themselves to accept this, National Security Minister Fitzgerald Hinds made it easy when he boldly declared last month that the development of a crime plan is a matter for the police and not him. His job, he added, was to provide “policy directions” which, judging from the level of crime, he is either not providing or providing quite uselessly.
Perhaps, we should all be thankful that Minister Hinds sees no role for himself because the one he seemed most eager to deliver was to “lock up” the Opposition. As he told journalists following last month’s event in San Fernando, “If I had a crime plan and it was up to me, I will lock up all of them who does be talking, you know, starting from people on the other side in the Parliament...”
The only reason Minister Hinds could get away with this statement is because so few people take him seriously, which, we should add, is almost always a mistake. He should be taken seriously and not be let off the hook. Produce your policies and bring your plan, Mr Hinds, or step down.