Failing badly on crime

AT the current rate of 1.55 murders a day for the year, Trinidad and Tobago is tragically on course to break the 2008 record of 547 murders. If the current trend holds, the number will exceed 560.
As the body count rises, neither the Police Service nor the Government is showing any capacity for mounting an effective response. Acting Commissioner of Police McDonald Jacob looks like a man trying his best but overwhelmed by the task. On the Government side, the Prime Minister has declared crime a public health emergency and mandated a team of senior public servants to define the problem and develop a plan of action. While valid in its own right, this initiative is no substitute for the safety that the public needs right now.
The pervasive sense of vulnerability that the average person feels may not be fully appreciated by public officials who are accorded armed personal security but it is real. More and more, our personal behaviour is being conditioned by the need for heightened alertness against the risk of random attacks from gunmen in passing vehicles, on bicycles or on foot. The confidence with which criminals are robbing people and taking lives indicates that they believe they have the upper hand on all of us, including the police. There is no sanctuary from crime – not in our homes, on the street or even in a crowded liming spot.
When people are losing their lives to senseless crime on a daily basis, it is painful to watch our leaders choosing to be distracted by irrelevant issues that make zero difference to the quality of our lives. The only logical explanation for nonsensical forays into unproductive quarrels is to distract attention away from problems for which they have no answers.
In three weeks’ time it will be seven years since the Dr Keith Rowley administration took office with a manifesto promise to counter crime by reforming the entire national security apparatus. Blasting the People’s Partnership (PP) government as an “abject failure at controlling crime”, the People’s National Movement cited a long list of PP failures. In light of current realities, the Rowley administration should revisit the list cited in its 2015 manifesto to assess its own competence in dealing with crime since taking office. Cited, among other things, was the fact that under the PP the murder toll had exceeded 400 in 2013 and 2014; violent crime was out of control; guns were being smuggled into prisons; there was no effective surveillance of criminals and detection of crime was unacceptably low.
Its own crime plan included the adoption of a whole-of-government approach to national security; legislative amendment to appoint the Police Commissioner and deputies in permanent positions “in the shortest possible time”; the establishment of Community Safety Partnerships grounded in local government; establishment of a Police Management Agency, a Joint Border Protection Agency and a Police Service Inspectorate; and a comprehensive and integrated strategy to lead the youth away from crime, among things.
The fact that just over 3,200 people have been murdered between 2016 and now is a devastating statistic that the Government must face squarely.