Failing our children

Each new report on the State’s administration of children’s affairs brings new and shocking revelations.
With the population still waiting to hear the Government’s plan for tackling the problems of physical and sexual abuse uncovered by the Justice Jones investigation into State-funded children’s homes, new details are emerging about deteriorating conditions at the Children’s Authority.
It has been evident for some time that all is not well at this critical institution for which the country fought hard and which the Parliament endowed with significant powers to protect children.
However, in an environment of rising child murders, abuse and neglect, one could not imagine its current state of organisational depletion and general rundown.
In an appearance before Parliament’s Public Accounts Committee on Wednesday, the Authority’s acting director, Sharon Morris-Cummings, disclosed that the institution is currently operating with 236 members of staff when the requirement is for 942.
This amounts to 25 per cent or a quarter of the number of employees needed which, by any definition, is a skeleton staff.
Ms Morris-Cummings’ own position of acting director leads us to wonder how many other executives are in acting positions—a condition which can breed insecurity and instability.
On top of the problem of a skeleton staff, she disclosed that this dwindling number of employees are burdened by the demands of a massive increase in the number of reports to be dealt with.
On average, this number has grown by 333 per cent since 2015 when the Authority began operations with an expectation of 1,200 cases a year. Since then, she said, the number of reports has been averaging 4,000 annually.
It is no surprise, therefore, that staff shortages and an increasingly heavy workload, combined with low compensation packages, are fuelling an exodus of employees, with Ms Morris-Cummings reporting 40 resignations last year alone.
This is an unsustainable state of affairs that requires an explanation from the Office of the Prime Minister which has the responsibility for the Children’s Authority through its Division of Gender and Child Affairs.
It is now becoming clear why the problems of child endangerment, abuse and neglect are getting worse instead of better.
When the nation’s premier institution for protecting children is starved of critical resources, children in danger will not get the attention they need and internal problems will begin to cascade upon one another.
In carrying out its mandate, the Children’s Authority must become more activist and aggressive in advocating for the resources required to do its job.
It is incredible that the Authority has been allowed to slide into the dire straits described by the acting director without loud noise from those charged with carrying out its mandate to care for and protect our children.
We recognise the considerations that lead people in very critical positions to maintain and rationalise their silence, but at-risk children are depending on them.
There is no way that the Authority will fulfil its mandate in its current state, and there’s no sense pretending otherwise.
The President, who appoints the board, should be asking some hard questions of its members and be prepared to let the chips fall where they may.