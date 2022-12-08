Failure by design

Daily-Express-Editorial

JUSTIFIABLY, the public indulged in a good deal of finger-­pointing, pinning blame on the perceived culprits responsible for the recent episodes of destructive flooding. Reckless land developers and home-owners; land-grabbers and industries and individuals with terrible waste-disposal practices were prime among them. Generally glossed over was the institutional failure responsible for creating an environment conducive to such ­lawlessness.

The problem with focusing on the symptoms of any problem is that the solutions applied are invariably a plaster for a sore while the real problem is allowed to fester and continue doing damage.

Wednesday’s appearance of senior officials from the Town and Country Planning Division (TCPD) before Parliament’s Joint ­Select Committee (JSC) on Land and Physical Infrastructure was an eye-opener in this regard.

Literally for decades the public has been complaining about the Division’s enforcement failures. Even so, hearing its acting ­director say “the TCPD has seen no increase in its manpower contingent since 1969” was a jolting revelation.

If one were to place a photograph of Trinidad circa 1969 next to a photograph of Trinidad 2022, the differences would be so stark that one might assume they were two different islands. As comparison, the rapid development occurring in Guyana today mirrors the dramatic physical transformation experienced by Trinidad almost 50 years ago when the OPEC oil embargo sent oil prices sky-rocketing, transforming T&T into the “sheiks of the Caribbean”.

A second round of massive physical infrastructural change came with the gas bonanza at the turn of the century. To discover now that notwithstanding such dramatic change the TCPD is essentially functioning at the manpower level of 1969 is unfathomable. Yet, in this republic where institutional dysfunctional has been finessed into a management strategy, this should come as no surprise at all.

The phenomenon of half-starved and ineffectual institutions is too consistent across the State to be accepted as simply an ­accident. The possibility that they are impoverished and weak by design cannot be ruled out. While their existence signals our status as a modern democracy, with institutions buttressed by their own independent power, that power is almost never enough for exercising its enforcement responsibilities.

While private interests, big and small, may benefit from weak oversight and enforcement, the single largest beneficiary is the State which, thanks to institutional dysfunctional, is allowed to ­operate with impunity.

In Wednesday’s Express, journalist Richard Charan revisited the tragic story of the broken communities and lives resulting from the misadventure of the Persad-Bissessar administration’s botched Debe-Mon Desir segment of the Solomon Hochoy Highway extension to Point Fortin. This story of State impunity, uninhibited by strong and independent institutions, is repeated from one political administration to another. Keeping institutions starved for resources and weak not only works for governments intent on having their way, but provides a convenient scapegoat for when things go wrong, as they did over the past few weeks of devastating floods.

While no one government is to blame for this, all are guilty of exploiting the situation instead of fixing it.

