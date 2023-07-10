There was little else 75-year-old Lutchmin Bickram could have done to secure herself. The Freeport pensioner, from her daughter’s account to this newspaper, had fortified her home as well as she could.
By the time a violent burglar gained entry to her home on Friday afternoon, she had already been burgled numerous times and had invested in burglar-proofing, steel doors and the companionship of tenants. One such door, improperly fitted, provided opportunity for the criminally-minded to lie in wait for Ms Bickram as she arrived home with her pension withdrawal. Beaten and violently shaken by the intruder, the old woman is said to have succumbed to three heart attacks while at hospital.
Ms Bickram’s death and the murders of Imran Khan and Neyon Harvey over the weekend pushed the country’s homicide figure over the 300 mark. If that were not sobering enough, criminologist Dr Randy Seepersad forecasts the annual homicide rate reaching over 600 by year’s end, surpassing the historic 605 figure of 2022.
It was in this July month last year that Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley, responding to surging murders, announced his Government’s intention to declare crime a public health issue. On the first anniversary of that declaration, there is no greater clarity on what that really means and no measureable impact of the approach.
Since then, Trinidad and Tobago has footed a $3.4 million bill for a two-day Caribbean crime symposium, Caribbean police commissioners have met in Port of Spain and renewed their commitment to work with one another and Caribbean heads of government have celebrated the Caribbean Community’s 50th anniversary with, inter alia, a defence of the IMPACS, Caricom’s Implementation Agency for Crime and Security.
Police Commissioner Erla Harewood-Christopher had given a June date for reduction of the runaway murder rate. She failed to deliver. National Security Minister Fitzgerald Hinds has denied responsibility for a national crime action plan and doubled down on that denial. The promised Trinidad and Tobago Police Service (TTPS) attention to home invasions has yet to produce any appreciable sense of security to citizens. Illegal weapons of high calibre and fatal capability continue to arrive and circulate, crime detection rates remain low and conviction rates even lower.
The utter absence of thoughtful and effective leadership on the population’s number one concern has left the population swaddled in terror, issuing a collective sigh of resignation at what seems to victims to be the new normal.
By the time she died, Ms Bickram had already lost jewelry, household items and other valuables to thieves. She was left to fend for herself until she could not. Similarly, according to relatives of Imran Khan, five or six people living in the Rabindranath Trace, Caroni community have been murdered so far this year.
Lutchmin Bickram, her grieving family and so many other broken families are the vulnerable citizens who suffer the consequences of serial failures from the highest levels of leadership in the country and region. The data are frightening enough. The inability of the country’s security leadership and apparatus to interrupt the pattern of wanton violent criminality visited upon citizens is the real scare.