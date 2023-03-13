The update on law enforcement’s efforts over the past decade against human trafficking, provided by National Security Minister Fitzgerald Hinds at the weekend, is appreciated. Evident within his reporting, however, are the unattended areas of bottleneck that continue to choke the cries of victims and embolden predators.
In his radio interview on Saturday, the minister produced useful data on actions of the Trinidad and Tobago Police Service (TTPS) in relation to the crime: 65 police investigations launched in 2021; 14 people charged in the same year with 36 offences; three police officers before the courts as defendants. Further along the justice process are eight human-trafficking matters committed to trial in the High Court.
While we value the minister’s focus on what has been done in relation to the findings and recommendations of the consequential United States Department of State July 2022 Trafficking in Persons report, his update points frankly and squarely to the decades-old delays in the justice system that the country has come to know so well and that remain unalleviated.
Between the level of police interventions and High Court hearings are the two layers in the justice system—the Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) and the magistrates’ courts—where a majority of matters still reside.
Forty files have been sent to the DPP’s office between 2013 and 2022, Minister Hinds said, while 54 preliminary enquiries and seven summary proceedings are ongoing in the magistrates’ courts. That should give the minister pause in his reflections, especially in this moment when the DPP has sounded the alarm over the danger of collapse of the entire justice system.
Jumping even further ahead, the minister revealed positive moves, along with the housing ministry, to provide State safe houses for victims of human trafficking. This news, too, is appreciated, but the same old problems arise about the length of time victims will have to be kept in safekeeping while matters snail through the justice system. Then there is, too, that other old problem, also uncorrected, of the quality of accommodation offered to victims and witnesses, and the length of time they are asked to suspend their lives and healing, often with the barest of necessities and assistance. This problem has plagued the witness protection programme, with many witnesses and victims choosing to leave those facilities and take their chances on their own.
The US Trafficking in Persons Tier 2 rating of T&T is no doubt consequential to the public and the Government, and its political traction has not been missed by the Opposition. The issue before the Government, and specifically Minister Hinds, is not only pleasing external “assessors”, as he named them, and a movement on paper from one grade to the next, but the protection of human beings trafficked within and across borders like chattel.
Having studied the report “line by line and word by word”, we expect he has also read the message between the lines: that as a sovereign nation, T&T is falling far short in building a justice system of which it can be proud.