Far from ‘excellent’

BETWEEN her appointment to the position of Commissioner of Police on February 3 and Saturday when Erla Harewood-Christopher marked her first 100 days in office, the country recorded a total of 158 murders. Yes, 158 murders over 100 days. So, no, we cannot agree with the commissioner’s rating of her own performance as “excellent”. Not even close.
Coming to office as she did at a time of record murders, home invasions and other serious crime, Commissioner Harewood-Christopher had her work cut out for her. She was an admittedly unknown quantity to most people but as the first woman elevated to the position she had the benefit of widespread support, including the support of the parliamentary Opposition.
In her, the public hoped to find a leader in command of her forces, with clear purpose and a plan to rein in rampant crime.
After 100 days, if Commissioner Harewood-Christopher indeed has a plan, it is not publicly discernible, either from her actions or words. Her biggest headline to date has come from her putting our safety in the hands of God. Already, we detect a certain defensiveness as well. On Saturday, while she was officiating at the Police Sports Day, she was asked to rate her performance over her first 100 days, to which she replied, “You have time to check 100 days while I have been busy working.” Yes, Madam Commissioner, keeping on top of the performance of public officials is indeed one of the things that the media not only has the time to do but must make time to do. While on that occasion the commissioner could choose to be flippant, she should know that come next month, the public will expect a full report from her based on the undertaking she gave to a Joint Select Committee (JSC) of Parliament three weeks after her appointment. At the time, asked by JSC member Jayanti Lutchmedial to give a timeline for delivering results, Commissioner Harewood-Christopher said she expected her strategies to produce a reduction in murders by June.
Predictably, when asked to rate the Commissioner’s performance, National Security Minister Fitzgerald Hinds bamboozled his way with an incoherent “I heard a hundred and I am here very proudly as a former member of the Police Service to recognise that many years ago I participated in this as a police officer.” Make of that what you will.
It is becoming clearer by the day that neither the government nor the Police Service seems to have any plan for a way forward in the fight against crime. We are truly all in this crisis together without a compass.
Over the course of his few days out of the country, we hope the Prime Minister will reflect on the state of insecurity in which he left the country and return more committed that he has shown himself to be in focusing on making the country safe. While he may invoke a notional separation of powers between the executive and the police, when it comes to public safety and security, there is no separation of responsibility.