Fight against vaccine disparity

Spooked by the emergence of another Covid-19 variant that may be more aggressively transmissible and possibly evasive of the vaccine, global markets went into turmoil yesterday while several countries promptly banned flights from certain states in Africa.
There is still much to discover and confirm about the B.1.1.529 variant. The panic sparked by details of what it may bode show, however, the fragility of the economic rebound that has been picking up steam with the re-opening of international borders. For us in Trinidad and Tobago, yesterday’s dramatic fall in oil prices is already bad news.
There is a major lesson in all of this for those in the industrialised world. Many of them had prioritised their own interests above those of others, and even at their expense.
Repeatedly, they had been warned that their own security against the pandemic rested on globally collective and collaborative efforts that put the health of all nations on the same footing.
As poorer countries pleaded for vaccine equity, richer countries spared no expense in buying up and hoarding life-saving supplies many times more than their requirements for full vaccine coverage. Others less able to take such action were forced to wait in line, until their turn came, so to speak. We here in Trinidad and Tobago, as well as the populations in other countries in the region and other parts of the developing world, faced this particular, specialised divide. This is not to fly in the face of the eventual decisions by some of the bigger players who contributed to the COVAX facility and other arrangements for addressing the earlier imbalance.
The danger today of having a large percentage of the global population unvaccinated may be realised. In such a scenario, a large number of those who are still in line may unfortunately lose their lives.
Further, as is already occurring, countries will close their doors to them. Their economies will suffer even more and their people will be further stigmatised.
Commenting on the near inevitability of this approaching train-wreck, the head of the World Health Organisation (WHO) said this week that it simply has to stop. He said it was a scandal in which richer countries with the highest vaccine coverage continue to stockpile supplies, while low-income countries continue to wait their turn.
Countries in the G7 group had promised in June this year to help vaccinate the whole world but six months later the targets set then are far from being realised. A goal of 40 per cent vaccination had been set for the poorest 92 countries in the world earlier this year, but current indications suggest that in at least 82 of those countries, nothing even remotely close to this is in sight.
In this context, latest WHO predictions suggest that the current 260 million cases worldwide could double, as well as the resulting deaths, which now stand at more than five million.
The developing world must band together to demand an immediate reversal of these trends, and call on the richer countries to meet their commitments and their obligations in this epic transnational fight for our survival.