Find the culprits

The Trinidad and Tobago Police Service (TTPS) will be held to its word on identifying and arresting the perpetrator(s) of yesterday’s series of bomb threats that activated national emergency procedures and added a new layer of anxiety, fear and confusion onto a population burdened by blood-letting and nature’s caprice.
At the end of a work week disrupted by unseasonal rainfall, unrelieved flooding and violent acts visited upon the vulnerable, the populations of both Trinidad and Tobago yesterday suffered the unimaginable prospect of thousands of secondary, primary and early childhood pupils mortally endangered in their place of learning. When the confusion cleared, all children and teachers were safe. By then, more than 55 schools in Tobago and Trinidad had been directly affected, according to the Ministry of Education.
The trauma infected the whole society.
Principals and teachers were the unsuspecting first responders. From all reports, they followed lines of reporting to the police and the Ministry of Education, and marshalled their hundreds of pupils into designated muster points with laudable professionalism and aptitude. They would have had also to co-ordinate the frantic departure of those pupils into the hands of anxious parents. We consider that teachers are themselves parents of pupils attending other schools. In that environment of panic, school staff, in sudden and unusual circumstances, performed their duties with admirable composure.
It could have been no small feat.
The bomb threats were co-ordinated and targeted schools. Most were received by schools, some by the police. Based on a media release from the Ministry of Education, it seems the e-mails were received simultaneously just before 8 a.m. And the threat came in the form of an eerily composed promise of zealous, vengeful blood-letting in this world and in the hereafter. It also came at a time when schools were engaged in Caribbean Advanced Proficiency Examination (CAPE) and Caribbean Secondary Education Certificate (CSEC) examinations.
The TTPS’s Deputy Commissioner of Police, Curt Simon, has assured the population, through this newspaper’s reporting, that law enforcement investigations will bear ideal fruit. But this case is likely to test the skills, resources and resourcefulness of the Cyber Crime Unit, in particular. The e-mail was apparently sent via the platform Beeble, whose prominent selling point is privacy and security through encryption and no third-party access. In an era of global connectivity and digital intrigue, the facts of why yesterday happened, and who are the minds responsible, will exercise the police as they will preoccupy the population.
There are, in our recent history, national happenings that, to date, the public feels have not been satisfactorily explained. In the place of facts are urban legends and theories, some wild, about what lies beneath the surface of the society on which citizens walk.
It falls to the TTPS and its affiliate law enforcement partners, who acted expeditiously yesterday, to do all they can to ensure yesterday’s bizarre turn of events does not find a place in public dissatisfaction and panic. The public can help by directing to investigators any helpful information they might know.