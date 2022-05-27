Finding a balance

Saturday Express Editorial

Whether or not yesterday’s significant show of force by large groups of workers in Port of Spain is to be seen as an overreaction, it is cause for deep concern in the ­society. The Government has an urgent duty now to ­respond to it in such a manner as to ease the tension.

“We not taking that so” could easily be summed up as the ­anthem behind the turnout, as a first response to the offer on the table for settlement of long-delayed salary negotiations in the ­public sector.

Probably correctly sensing the mood at large by workers in the country, and more specifically in the public sector, on his return from Guyana last weekend, the Prime Minister appealed for ­understanding. “Let’s not overreact,” he urged, before going on to seek to put the situation in context, at least from the Government’s vantage point.

He said the Government was engaged in a veritable balancing act between preserving the jobs of those who have them, while at the same time improving the very working conditions they ­presumably enjoy.

Signalling, however, that they are not trying to hear that, the thousands who turned out at the protest march in Port of Spain yesterday want a quick return to the bargaining table.

In the face of this massive show of force, the Government must move quickly and conscientiously to head off what could easily lead into an unwanted period of industrial unrest in the country.

Judging from the Finance’s Minister’s statement in Parliament on May 16, the Government has set aside a sum of money for increased public sector salaries and wages. Conventional wisdom suggests that two per cent is just the opening gambit. We bear in mind that the last round of negotiations was eight years ago.

Fact is, however, such an agenda item was just one among a long list of financial commitments on which the Government seeks to make good. Minister Imbert’s statement spoke to the formidable list he must attend to in this regard.

The leader of the Joint Trade Union Movement suggested from his platform yesterday that even ten per cent would not be sufficient to address the huge lag in public sector wages and salaries, relative to the current cost of living.

With this in mind, the Prime Minister must see to it that the Chief Personnel Officer return to the table in the shortest possible time. His mandate should include an approach that strives for broader understanding, towards the maintenance of peace and civility.

The economy has enough challenges without large-scale ­worker unrest at this time.

The vast majority of workers in this country, whether in the public or the private sector, earn less than $10,000 a month, with a significant number working for minimum wage or less. The real value of individual wages and salaries has continued on a downward slide because of biting inflation. People are having to lower the quality of their lives in an environment in which the Minister of Finance has presented a “good news” report on the economy, and major private companies are declaring increased profits. This imbalance is what is fuelling worker rage at this time.

No beers...but definitely guns

Son, today is your 18th birthday, which means you can go out to buy a gun. I know you have been looking at several designs—so, if you wish, why not buy two? On the other hand, remember you’re still too young to buy even a beer.

Son, the best defence for a bad man with a gun is a good man with a gun. Also, if every person in America owns a gun, we’ll be all safe.

Dad, how are you planning to protect kids in school?

Recognising Rienzi

The recent publication of a book on the life and times of Adrian Cola Rienzi (Krishna Deonarine) by Dr Brinsley Samaroo throws a spotlight on the meagre and inconsequential recognition accorded to this towering personage in the evolution and consolidation of the labour movement in Trinidad.

My US travel advisory

Trinidad and Tobago nationals are advised (by me) against travelling to the United States due to endemic mass shootings motivated by various forms of hatred.

Mass shootings are incidents of gun violence in which at least four or more persons are killed or injured. The latest occurrence at the time of writing was Tuesday, when 19 primary school children and two teachers were killed. That overshadowed the May 15 slaughter of ten black people, and the 12 other mass shootings in between.

What’s the fuss about Foster?

What really is all the fuss about Minister Foster Cummings and his $4,411,464.76 deposit into his personal account at Venture Credit Union?

The minister claims that “it was a straightforward business loan”, undertaken by him when he was a back bencher in the Senate, but before he was appointed a Cabinet minister.

Trauma, trauma, everywhere

Trauma, trauma, everywhere

I see you write about me again, she said, laughing. Mystified, as she was not present in my mind as I wrote my last column, I asked what she meant. She was referring to the people who bottled everything inside and the unexpected eruptions that come from what might seem slight triggers. It made me think of how many times I have tried to coax her to talk about the pains of her past, only to pull up when it was evident that dredging up the memories was too much for her.