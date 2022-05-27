Finding a balance

Whether or not yesterday’s significant show of force by large groups of workers in Port of Spain is to be seen as an overreaction, it is cause for deep concern in the society. The Government has an urgent duty now to respond to it in such a manner as to ease the tension.
“We not taking that so” could easily be summed up as the anthem behind the turnout, as a first response to the offer on the table for settlement of long-delayed salary negotiations in the public sector.
Probably correctly sensing the mood at large by workers in the country, and more specifically in the public sector, on his return from Guyana last weekend, the Prime Minister appealed for understanding. “Let’s not overreact,” he urged, before going on to seek to put the situation in context, at least from the Government’s vantage point.
He said the Government was engaged in a veritable balancing act between preserving the jobs of those who have them, while at the same time improving the very working conditions they presumably enjoy.
Signalling, however, that they are not trying to hear that, the thousands who turned out at the protest march in Port of Spain yesterday want a quick return to the bargaining table.
In the face of this massive show of force, the Government must move quickly and conscientiously to head off what could easily lead into an unwanted period of industrial unrest in the country.
Judging from the Finance’s Minister’s statement in Parliament on May 16, the Government has set aside a sum of money for increased public sector salaries and wages. Conventional wisdom suggests that two per cent is just the opening gambit. We bear in mind that the last round of negotiations was eight years ago.
Fact is, however, such an agenda item was just one among a long list of financial commitments on which the Government seeks to make good. Minister Imbert’s statement spoke to the formidable list he must attend to in this regard.
The leader of the Joint Trade Union Movement suggested from his platform yesterday that even ten per cent would not be sufficient to address the huge lag in public sector wages and salaries, relative to the current cost of living.
With this in mind, the Prime Minister must see to it that the Chief Personnel Officer return to the table in the shortest possible time. His mandate should include an approach that strives for broader understanding, towards the maintenance of peace and civility.
The economy has enough challenges without large-scale worker unrest at this time.
The vast majority of workers in this country, whether in the public or the private sector, earn less than $10,000 a month, with a significant number working for minimum wage or less. The real value of individual wages and salaries has continued on a downward slide because of biting inflation. People are having to lower the quality of their lives in an environment in which the Minister of Finance has presented a “good news” report on the economy, and major private companies are declaring increased profits. This imbalance is what is fuelling worker rage at this time.