Fire Service abomination

It is too late to save the life of 98-year-old Malcolm Diaz but not too late to hold everyone who failed him to account.
While we may never know for sure, there is a good chance that Mr Diaz could have been rescued if either of the two fire stations closest to him had even one working water tender and if the fire hydrant near his house actually had water. As it turned out, in his moment of greatest need, the Trinidad and Tobago Fire Service was too paralysed by a lack of equipment to reach him in time.
One does not have to have known Mr Diaz personally to feel an unbearable pain at the tragic way he met his end. Elderly and visually challenged, we can only imagine his state of mind as he realised his home was on fire and tried to make his way out of the house until he became too overwhelmed to go further. To have lived and endured to within two years of a century and yet die in this manner is simply heart-breaking. Mr Diaz, like everyone else, ought to have been able to rely on the Fire Service to come to his rescue.
This tragedy underscores the sharp difference between the on-the-ground reality of Trinidad and Tobago and the country’s global categorisation as a high-income country, proving once again the inadequacy of per capita income as a basis for making assumptions about a people’s quality of life.
Santa Cruz where Mr Diaz lived is no backwater. Indeed, it is an area of prime real estate populated by generational communities alongside an increasing number of high-priced gated communities. The absence of a working fire truck at the Santa Cruz fire station is an abomination that is aggravated by the fact that the next closest fire station at San Juan has none either.
This tragedy is almost a repeat of the horrific incident a mere five months ago in which a mother and daughter, Kemba and Zaya Morris, died from smoke inhalation after being trapped in their burning home in Siparia. Like Santa Cruz, Siparia also boasts of a fire station but without a working tender to respond to crisis. By the time one arrived from Penal, the tragedy was complete.
Questioned back then about the number of fire stations equipped with working tenders, National Security Minister Fitzgerald Hinds proved how out of touch with his portfolio he was when he confessed to the media that he didn’t know. Worse, he hadn’t even tried to find out before going on television.
Later today, following the ceremonial opening of Parliament, the Cabinet will head into a working retreat until Wednesday evening. With the ruling party’s less than stellar performance in last month’s local government election and a general election constitutionally due within the next 24 months, course correction and a pulling up of bootstraps would be well in order.
The urgency of the matters on Minister Hinds’ plate, including crime, border patrol and the depleted state of the Fire Service, should make him the star of this retreat.