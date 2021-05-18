Fix SoE regulations

Express Editorial : Daily

The nation’s heart is heavier today as it carries the loss of another 23 persons—nameless, faceless victims of ­Covid-19.

The news that T&T had broken its own record for daily Covid-19 deaths within the Caricom region hit the public with a jolt. Perhaps it was serious enough to convince many more to take the first vaccine they can get.

While it is too early to judge the effectiveness of the regulations attached to the state of emergency (SoE), the implementation problems that have been cropping up since their publication on Sunday night indicate the need for rethinking. We urge the Attorney General to conduct an urgent review of the regulations from the perspective of their objective.

A fundamental problem with them is that they exempt too many entities under the broad category defined as “essential”. If the Commissioner of Police were to allow all the personnel in exempted categories to be out in public during curfew hours, the entire purpose of the curfew would be defeated. The consequence of this is that, in order to achieve the objective of a drastic reduction of movement, the commissioner is having to make a large number of highly subjective decisions that may impinge on the operations of individual essential industries. Not only is it a bureaucratic nightmare, but some of his decisions may not be supported by the AG’s regulations.

Before the responsibility for enforcement passes to the Commissioner of Police they should have been fit for purpose which they are not. It has been pointed out, for example, by the president of the Law Association, Sophia Chote SC, that while the Judiciary operates during daytime hours, its employees are among those exempted from the curfew although the only ones who would need to be out during curfew hours are those executing legal services. This is the kind of information that should be factored into the regulations to ensure no more than the persons needed for designated tasks, as opposed to entire industries and institutions, are allowed to be on the road.

The fact that the job of regulating the number of persons out in public, as opposed to enforcing the regulations, has fallen to the Commissioner of Police has not only made his job more cumbersome and challenging, but quite possibly exposes his decisions to legal challenge. It is the AG’s job to ensure the regulations are clear, precise and enforceable.

The Government also needs to recognise the onerous challenges with which the Police Service is currently saddled and which are increasing by the day. At last count, 871 ­police officers and TTPS staff were in quarantine, having been ­exposed to Covid-19-positive persons. This reality, combined with the job of enforcing the SoE regulations while checking on self-isolating positive Covid-19 cases, all in addition to their regular policing, is stretching the TTPS well beyond its capacity. Sooner or later, something will have to give.

With the escalation in the number of fatalities and infections, T&T must make the most productive use possible of the SoE. We desperately need to engineer a halt to this Covid-19 nightmare.

