Fix this problem

It has been six weeks since the Police Service announced what it said was the temporary disruption of the provision of certificates of character to the public. It attributed the problem to a system malfunction, without elaborating on the nature of the malfunction or giving any indication of when the service would resume.
Given that the breakdown occurred six months after the TTPS proudly moved the application process online in response to the Covid-19 pandemic, one might speculate that the breakdown may involve a software glitch or worse.
A month and a half later, the system remains down and the public is still in the dark about its resumption.
A police certificate of character is one of those things that seem insignificant until it is needed. Only then does one realise its power as a standard requirement for job applicants, maxi-taxi operators and many others in this country.
In these desperate economic times, the possibility of losing out on a job because the TTPS cannot deliver the routine service of a certificate of character is galling. Recently, a pilot who has a job offer abroad publicised his plight. On Tuesday, the Trinidad and Tobago Taxi Association also went public with a protest on the Brian Lara Promenade. According to them, thousands of taxi-drivers are unable to renew their taxi badges, insurance or legally ply their trade due to the suspension of certificates.
While it is normal in this country for the public to endure service disruptions without explanation or an end-date to their misery, in this case, given the massive inconvenience and implications for so many citizens, the TTPS needs to get busy on fixing the problem. The options are to either return to the old manual system with Covid-19 protocols in place or, if that is deemed unsafe, set up a system with TTPost to have the certificates sent to applicants. Another option which would work for taxi-drivers, but not job applicants, would be to extend the expiry date on their badges pending repair of the system.
There may be other options as well. However, the one thing that should not be an option is to do nothing about finding a solution.
For many people, life is already challenging enough; they do not need to be burdened by another unnecessary problem standing in the way of earning a living.
On Tuesday, Ag Deputy Commissioner of Police McDonald Jacob told the Express the system was being worked on, and that Commissioner Gary Griffith would address the matter at yesterday’s TTPS news conference. It wasn’t. However, while the commissioner has a lot of heavy matters on his agenda right now, we hope he is hearing the pleas for relief and is putting some energy behind getting the problem addressed with urgency.
The public sector is perennially dogged by poor customer service linked to equipment shortages and breakdowns, much of it due to procurement delays, budget limitations or just a lack of problem-solving skills. Whatever the source of this particular issue, it should not be allowed to fester and become another problem with which the public will just have to live.