Fixing the public service

PRIME MINISTER Dr Keith Rowley would need to spend much less time clarifying his public statements if he relied less on off-the-cuff remarks and put more thought into the public messages he wants to communicate.
Last week, not for the first time, he accused the media of misrepresenting his statement. This latest case involved this newspaper’s report of his address at Wednesday’s handing-over of 200 motorcycles by the Chinese government to the T&T Police Service. Making a point about GPS-monitoring of the motorcycles Dr Rowley’s segued into his own early experience as a recruit to the Public Service, when workers’ productivity was monitored against a daily record kept by each employee in an assigned diary. That system, he said, had been dismantled, leading to a free-for-all, adding:
“And in that free-for-all, the quality of the Service has deteriorated no end. We have a lot of people on the payroll. Many of them produce absolutely nothing when the day comes. Collect a salary at the end of the month and make the most noise when the pay is late.”
Dr Rowley took issue with our headline “Lazy Loafers” about the news report on his comments declaring that he had never used the word lazy and that his comments were “a discourse about whereabouts and not necessarily about laziness.” If Dr Rowley looked hard at his statement, he would see that his point was not about whereabouts, as he claims, but about the lack of productivity resulting from the breakdown of monitoring systems. Our headline, as headlines are required to do, captured the essence of his complaint that many people on the payroll of the Public Service “produce absolutely nothing when the day comes; collect a salary at the end of the month and make the most noise when the pay is late”.
While trade unions and some public servants have protested the Prime Minister’s characterisation of them as non-producers, aka “loafers”, the level of public support it has received speaks volumes about the public’s largely negative perception about public servants. The problem with such a perception as with many perceptions is that it is superficial and symptomatic and does not deal with the real issues. One might understand why a disgruntled public which is at the customer service end of the Public Service, might settle for a jaundiced view. However, the Prime Minister cannot simply join the complaint queue as yet another aggrieved member of the public with a flippant condemnation. When he raises the issue of public servant productivity we expect a more penetrating analysis with an indication of what the government is doing to fix the problem.
In harking back to the old days when public servants were required to account for their performance through a daily diary he overlooks the hundreds of millions of dollars spent in pursuit of public service transformation over the past three decades or more. This is a serious problem with which this country has been grappling without much success for a long time. We already know the problem, Dr Rowley; tell us your solution.