Flesh out SoE plan

In the midst of yesterday’s parliamentary debate on the Government’s motion to extend the state of emergency by three months came news of another 15 people having died from Covid-19. Along with this was a report of 250 new positive cases from 509 tests which works out to 49.4 per cent. Let that sink in. Ten days into the state of emergency and this is where we are.
During yesterday’s debate, the Government was repeatedly asked by the Opposition to elaborate on details on how it plans to use the SoE to bring down Covid-19 infections and deaths. In the absence of a clear response with details, we have to assume that the Government is of the view that the SoE and curfew by themselves will stall the spread of infection and create the breathing room needed by the health system for regaining control of the situation and driving down numbers. This is what was achieved after last year’s post-election upsurge when the country was forced back into lockdown although not to the extent of an SoE.
Notwithstanding the contentiousness of their relationship, we urge the Government to take on board some of the Opposition’s points, in particular the need for a more strategic and data-driven approach.
The current situation is very different from that which the country faced last September. For one thing, the highest number of daily cases then recorded was 217 on September 18 with the highest number of deaths for a single day being seven on September 11. Compare that to the current situation of daily double-digit deaths and triple-digit new infections. At no time last year was the parallel health system under threat. Another difference was the fact that the regulations permitted more commercial activity, including delivery and curbside pick-up, which allowed more small and medium-sized businesses to continue operating.
Today, we are in a very different place. The barriers separating the parallel and public health systems have been breached with the two hospitals in Point Fortin and the Mt Hope Hospital, in particular, shouldering heavy responsibilities for treating and warding Covid-19 patients.
Meanwhile, after just ten days, small business are already showing signs of anxiety as disposable income dries up. Signs of an underground survival economy are already evident. Interestingly, the easiest aspect of the SoE is the 9 p.m to 5 a.m curfew, given that most people were already keeping those hours by the time the curfew was implemented.
A critical missing piece in the Government’s current approach is target figures for reduction in deaths and infection against which the success of the SoE can be evaluated on an ongoing basis to determine whether the approach needs to be adjusted, recalibrated or radically altered.
Ongoing stresses within the health system could have a knock-on effect that needs to be analysed and identified long before it happens in order to protect the integrity of the entire system.
In terms of the economy, the impact on small and medium businesses in all sectors should be quantified and addressed before the public health effort is derailed by an invisible economy that has been driven underground for sheer survival.