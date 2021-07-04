Flying blind without data

The Government’s decision to allow the re-opening of laundromats sparked a wave of memes as a mystified public was left to impose its own logic where it saw none. One social media wag succinctly summed up the opening of laundromats while food places remain closed as an instruction to “cook at home and do your laundry in public”.
Notably absent from the Prime Minister’s announcement was any data supporting the decision. For a government that has been repeatedly declaring its commitment to “follow the science”, there is an astonishing lack of data for evaluating its Covid-19 strategies and economic policy on a scientific basis.
The result has been policy contradictions which have sapped the country’s confidence in the Government’s Covid-19 strategy. After 16 months of lockdown which failed to protect the population from the devastations of three waves of Covid-19, many no longer see any rational basis for continuing to sacrifice their freedoms and livelihoods. Even with daily deaths in the double digits and new cases in triple digits, a large section of the population is ready to put their faith in their own hands and brave the risks of a full re-opening of borders and the economy.
The interests involved in private construction were right to challenge the Government’s decision to keep it closed while opening up government construction. However, now that all construction can resume business as of today, with both vaccinated and unvaccinated persons out at work, indoors and outdoors, on what basis can the Government justify the continued closure of the food, beverage and creative sectors where the bulk of operators are among the hard-hit small and medium enterprise sector?
Perhaps more than others, the food and creative sectors innovated their way through the challenges of the pandemic until they were shut down. Restaurants, catering services and even roadside vendors, introduced food apps and pivoted to contact-less curbside pick-up and home delivery. The creative sector delivered a unique Carnival season with virtual performances that kept people employed while holding Covid-19 at bay. In the absence of the data to support its decisions regarding what sectors should be closed and which could open, we must conclude that the Government is operating on whim,wishful thinking and political expediency. In other words, by vaps.
The impact of managing the economy without reliable and current data is particularly searing on the most vulnerable which, as economist Dr Terrence Farrell suggested in yesterday’s Sunday Express, is itself a term that is statistically meaningless unless defined and quantified. While there is abundant anecdotal evidence of growing joblessness, hunger and poverty, effective intervention requires hard data for crafting effective policies and strategies.
The lack of data allows governments plenty leeway to make decisions arbitrarily and expediently which probably explains the failure to prioritise the legislation needed for establishing the proposed National Statistical Institute. It also allows government to take control of the national narrative while dismissing those that run counter to it.
However, in the current economic environment, described as “catastrophic” by economist Dr Marlene Attzs, the danger of insisting on flying blind is the risk of being hit by the unseen.