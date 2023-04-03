In the anguish being suffered by family, friends and community of Siparia mother Kemba Morris and her eight-year-old daughter, Zaya, is a story of how Government, politics and public service could work against citizens rather than for them.
At the centre of the Sunday morning tragedy is the new Penal Fire Station, a $71 million facility constructed by UDeCOTT over seven years, praised in online government publications as fully air-conditioned with wired glass throughout, carbon monoxide monitors, dormitories, administrative offices, gym, kitchen and dining area, library, laundry room, drying room for fire-fighters’ coats, vehicle bay and storage facilities.
But as Chief Fire Officer Arnold Bristo confirmed to this newspaper, the fire station has no fire tenders to fight fires.
Three years after then National Security Minister Stuart Young formally opened the station in a much-publicised event, the fire chief had to assign one used vehicle to the Penal Fire Station. Requests for essential emergency fire-fighter vehicles for the station sit with the Central Tenders Board.
It is the “older” vehicle assigned by Mr Bristo on which the lives of the Morris family came to depend during the deadly blaze that engulfed their home and hearts.
Penal fire-fighters were called upon because of other deficiencies that ended up preoccupying the Siparia Fire Station, said to be within minutes from the blazing Morris home. Tenders assigned to Siparia were stretched dousing predictably frequent bush fires while one tender was down for repairs.
It is not difficult to anticipate the demands on the fire services during increasingly hot dry seasons. Three years ago the region experienced record-breaking high temperatures with more and more swathes of islands recording heatwave days. Readings by the Caribbean Institute of Meteorology and Hydrology (CMIH) from 26 out of 30 weather stations in Aruba, Guyana, St Lucia, Cuba, Bahamas, Dominica, T&T and other countries prompted a conclusion that historically record-breaking heat is the new norm for the region.
Intense heat, coupled with far from adequate education, monitoring and enforcement of laws on setting of bush fires without permits, naturally result in the many dangerous bush fires that call on fire services personnel and equipment.
Co-ordinated, multi-agency work is required to resource and supervise the fire services in special ways during what are now commonly dangerous dry seasons. Prioritisation from the Central Tenders Board, urgency from the Ministry of National Security, more political focus on emergency services delivery than routine ribbon-cuttings, education on and enforcement of laws against indiscriminate setting of fires are related aspects of strategic planning for the fire season.
With two months left in the official 2023 dry season, there are more potential tragedies to be averted. Kemba Morris, from reported accounts, was a woman of quiet efficiency who built a family and cared for them in her 41 years of life. Her life and that of her girl child could yet be memorialised with the same quiet efficiency by government and its agencies.