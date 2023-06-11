Focus on the big picture

AS experience keeps reminding us, when the global economy catches a cold the T&T economy sneezes. So, it should come as no surprise that the country’s premier savings instrument, the Heritage and Stabilisation Fund, suffered its first negative return on investment with a 16.5 per cent decline in value during the financially volatile year of 2022. Some of the value has since been restored with the report for the last quarter of calendar year 2022 showing a 5.27 per cent return. With the US equity markets defying conventional wisdom with its surprising buoyancy, the HSF may have been even further boosted.
The T&T public has no way of evaluating the management of the HSF in order to determine whether it is being exceptionally well-managed or not. What we have are the reports submitted by the Central Bank as fund manager to the Minister of Finance which, when laid in Parliament, are invariably reduced to political competition over which administration managed it better than the other.
With both parliamentary parties currently on the hustings for local government elections, the discussion over the HSF’s performance in 2022 is sure to become political fodder. However, instead of squaring off, the politicians would more usefully serve the public by focusing on the message of economic uncertainty in the report, very aptly sub-titled “Confronting Global Turbulence”.
Financial investments are not the only victims of current turbulent conditions. The entire civilization is in the grip of an unexpected level of turbulence resulting from geo-political instability, climate change devastation and the massive disruptions portended by Artificial Intelligence.
These are the things on which our attention needs to be focused. Bacchanal and electioneering are no substitute for the piercing analysis required to confront the global turbulence that threatens our comfortable assumptions about the T&T economy and our quality of life. A fund of US$5 billion is a tidy sum but nowhere near enough what would be needed if the energy transition away from oil and gas moves faster than we expect, or if AI results in a rapid loss of jobs, or to finance an adaptation programme in response to climate change. It is not only how much we save but how sustainably we earn, how strategically we spend, and how little we waste.
Known for punching well above our weight in the global economy for our petro-chemical exports, the forces of change coming at us threaten all the gains we have made but have barely consolidated over a period of 40-plus years. We have failed to convert the petro largesse of multiple oil and gas booms into a sustainable and internally-propelled economy capable of withstanding the global storms around us and we have failed to rise to the challenge of transformation in almost every sphere. One day of heavy rain sends a substantial part of the country under floodwater. We have no solutions for the problems of youth alienation, crime, food insecurity and a political system that is not delivering representation.
These issues should help put into perspective the HSF’s 16.5 per cent decline in 2022.