FOIA red flag

The stage is set for an intriguing legal case following the Government’s refusal to disclose information requested under the Freedom of Information Act (FOIA) on the grounds that it must “protect personal financial information in light of the ongoing crime situation which could result in payees being targeted”.
Responding to a request filed by an attorney for United National Congress (UNC) activist Marsha Walker, the permanent secretary in the Office of the Prime Minister (OPM) went on to argue that “while disclosure would promote accountability and transparency, a balancing exercise favours non-disclosure of named individuals”.
Apart from everything else, this is a stunning admission by the Government of the extreme impact of crime on the nation’s affairs. That being said, however, the OPM’s decision to deny non-exempt information on a highly subjective and generalised basis, should be challenged. Allowing it to go unchallenged would be to permit an unacceptable trespass on the public’s right of access to defined information under the FOIA. Allowing the OPM or other ministry or State agency to withhold information to which the public has a right would also set an open-ended precedent with the risk of any and all legitimate requests for financial information being denied on the grounds of crime. This decision by the OPM should be viewed as a red flag.
At the risk of pointing out the obvious, there is no evidence that people who receive money from State contracts are at any greater risk of being targeted by criminals than anyone else. On the contrary, judging from police reports, criminals seem more inclined to target pensioners and other vulnerable groups than the people who collect hefty sums from the State. In any case, in reviewing FOIA applications, can the OPM or any other ministry claim the right to balance accountability and transparency against a perceived risk of crime? And if so, how does it determine the precise weight of each factor that tips the scale to one side or the other? The public’s right to access information cannot be left to the judgment of some Government official’s subjective notion of risk.
The greater risk here is the undermining of the FOIA by public officials hiding behind the excuse of crime to block the public’s access to financial information. Most people will be able to think of many reasons, apart from crime, that someone might wish to hide financial information from the public.
Having just fought and lost the battle against further weakening of the Procurement Act which was to be the vital instrument in the quest for greater financial accountability by the State, the public must now be vigilant in protecting the FOIA. Five years ago, vigilance paid off when a broad coalition of civil society interests successfully thwarted the Government’s attempt to weaken the FOIA.
Whether this latest case is a deliberate assault on the Act or a poorly considered response by the OPM to Walker’s application, we cannot say. However, whether deliberate or not, the consequence for the public would be the same: less access to information from the State when accountability requires that more public access to information.