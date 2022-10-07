It almost seems to go without saying that given the situation with respect to current weather conditions, consumers now face the prospect of an immediate impact on their pockets.
Because of the heavy rains which visited us over the past few days, this weekend’s trips to the markets are sure to be tough going. Shortages of market goods are a highly likely feature. In addition, as a direct result of this, the knock-on effect will almost definitely be higher prices.
The intense flooding in many parts of the country would have played havoc with farmers’ crops. Where there is any semblance of a ready supply of the staples, market forces will combine to create the reality of a sellers’ advantage.
In such a situation, it would have been close to ideal for the Ministry of Agriculture to have put out some kind of guide as to what can be expected. It makes sense, for example, that locally grown fruits and vegetables will fetch higher prices in these circumstances. Ground provisions such as dasheen, cassava, eddoes, even green bananas and plantains, will almost certainly cost more.
From Point Fortin and Cedros to Toco and Matelot, from Crown Point to Charlotteville, almost no part of the country was spared from some impact of this week’s heavy rains, the flooding and the numerous landslides which we experienced.
While perhaps not being able to dictate to those on the ground, officials at the ministry ought to have seen it as their responsibility, so to speak, to proffer some measure of moral suasion to the merchants.
This is an instance in which the people on the ground must refrain from seeking to benefit inordinately from the impact of nature’s forces on their fellow citizens. At the same time, the ministry itself should have found it necessary also to provide a comprehensive report on the impact of the floods.
Wholesale prices posted by Namdevco yesterday for a select basket of produce showed both a drop and a rise in the prices of several popular market items. The decreases included tomatoes, ripe bananas, pineapples and cauliflower. It remains to be seen the extent to which these decreases will be reflected in retail prices this weekend.
Within the spirit of the fact that we are truly all in this together, one section of the regular population ought not to be seen to be using this phenomenon to gain advantage over a captive audience.
As a means of driving this point home, here is a suggestion for both Namdevco and the Consumer Affairs Division of the Ministry of Trade. They would do well to put some thought and muscle behind a heightened awareness programme to protect the public from the risk of price gouging.
From another angle, the Ministry of Agriculture should be nimble in calculating the impact on farmers, and implementing a rapid response to shore up the supply of fresh fruits and vegetables. To the extent that the severe flooding may have brought with it any threats to consumer safety, the messaging should also consider this.
Such resources as are required should, therefore, be quickly mobilised to protect consumers while simultaneously supporting the farmers.
