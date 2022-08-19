Food bell rings

Saturday Express Editorial

We not only welcome the Food Development partnership signed between Trinidad and Tobago and Guyana, but are also heartened with the urgency expressed by the leaders of both countries in doing so.

The region has far too many resources available for food production to allow itself to fall victim to a food crisis. At least certainly not one caused by insularity, inertia and an inability to circumvent national differences which may stand in the way of regional goals.

The speed at which the world is moving towards a food crisis demands that food security be treated as the region’s number one priority. Disruption in the food supply will not only result in hunger and inflation, but also social and economic turmoil.

This newspaper, therefore, throws its full support behind this ­initiative. We also urge the Government to engage the public in the fullest possible way.

Consequently, we look forward to seeing the outline of the plan being properly incorporated into the 2023 budget schedule to be delivered next month.

What is clear with the announcement of this project is that ­significant work has been taking place, and was ramped up considerably over the last few months.

This speaks loudly to the notion that where there is a will, there is a way. It also shines a light in the direction of the pessimism which threatened to flourish in the public space, after what was seen as this country’s less-than-respectable showing at the energy forum in Georgetown earlier in the year.

Providing some details of what this arrangement entails, the Prime Minister listed some of the areas to be covered therein. It ­involves activities and ambitions in areas of general agriculture, rice production, agro-processing, livestock production and human ­resource exchanges. The list is more exhaustive.

A critical area of focus also is the involvement of young people in a process which is meant to deliver both on training and development needs, as well as the fundamental question of our food-security needs.

In this way, this project is seen to have even wider regional ­significance.

Where just months ago much of the narrative on these issues assumed there was perilously much ground to be covered in what essentially has been seen as an emergency issue for the region, ­today’s announcement has significantly shifted the narrative.

Consistent with one of the most critical priority issues for us as a regional people is the need for us to concentrate more on growing what we eat, and eating what we grow. This “Co-Operative Republic of Guyana and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago Food Development Plan” sets out to establish the architecture through which such an imperative will be met.

Again signalling what are critical next steps, Dr Rowley emphasised the importance of requisite private-sector investment going forward. Drawing on the positive responses from the Trinidad and Tobago Manufacturers Association in its visit to Guyana months ago, we appear to be at a decidedly encouraging crossroads.

Once again, this is a ringing of the bell, which establishes that necessity is, indeed, the mother of invention. This is a platform upon which much remains to be built in the advancement of our regional integration aspirations.

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Food bell rings

Food bell rings

We not only welcome the Food Development partnership signed between Trinidad and Tobago and Guyana, but are also heartened with the urgency expressed by the leaders of both countries in doing so.

The region has far too many resources available for food production to allow itself to fall victim to a food crisis. At least certainly not one caused by insularity, inertia and an inability to circumvent national differences which may stand in the way of regional goals.

Suffering for silence

Suffering for silence

Nearly 80 per cent of the people responding to a survey done by the Environmental Management Authority (EMA) said fireworks affected them negatively. Without knowing the extent of the survey, it is still a large and significant proportion. Another of their surveys said the majority of the animals affected (60 per cent) were dogs—mostly by disorientation, trauma and death. The effect is practically the same on humans. And that is only from the sound.

Stuck in an abyss

Open letter to the Attorney General of Trinidad and Tobago—

Attorney General,

In Sao Paulo, Brazil, fireworks are disbursed from barges a mile offshore—fireworks displays that are so grand that cruise ships even include overnight stops in Sao Paulo for their passengers to witness the spectacle. And the sounds don’t impact the city.

Take care of yourself

I feel compelled to comment on the column by Vaneisa Baksh last Saturday recounting her experience with Covid.

During the last week of May 2020, I developed a racking cough and became very lethargic.

Adventurous hearts

BY age 16, Harold La Borde had built his own boat, a dinghy christened Lark. By 27, he and his new bride Kwailan were ready to take on the Atlantic in another vessel crafted with his own hands, the 26-foot ketch Humming Bird.

Customs challenges

It is an understatement to say the Customs department is an important component, as we all know this agency is the mainframe with responsibility for checking and verifying all imports and exports into and from Trinidad and Tobago, and collection of the correct taxes.