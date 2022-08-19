Food bell rings

We not only welcome the Food Development partnership signed between Trinidad and Tobago and Guyana, but are also heartened with the urgency expressed by the leaders of both countries in doing so.
The region has far too many resources available for food production to allow itself to fall victim to a food crisis. At least certainly not one caused by insularity, inertia and an inability to circumvent national differences which may stand in the way of regional goals.
The speed at which the world is moving towards a food crisis demands that food security be treated as the region’s number one priority. Disruption in the food supply will not only result in hunger and inflation, but also social and economic turmoil.
This newspaper, therefore, throws its full support behind this initiative. We also urge the Government to engage the public in the fullest possible way.
Consequently, we look forward to seeing the outline of the plan being properly incorporated into the 2023 budget schedule to be delivered next month.
What is clear with the announcement of this project is that significant work has been taking place, and was ramped up considerably over the last few months.
This speaks loudly to the notion that where there is a will, there is a way. It also shines a light in the direction of the pessimism which threatened to flourish in the public space, after what was seen as this country’s less-than-respectable showing at the energy forum in Georgetown earlier in the year.
Providing some details of what this arrangement entails, the Prime Minister listed some of the areas to be covered therein. It involves activities and ambitions in areas of general agriculture, rice production, agro-processing, livestock production and human resource exchanges. The list is more exhaustive.
A critical area of focus also is the involvement of young people in a process which is meant to deliver both on training and development needs, as well as the fundamental question of our food-security needs.
In this way, this project is seen to have even wider regional significance.
Where just months ago much of the narrative on these issues assumed there was perilously much ground to be covered in what essentially has been seen as an emergency issue for the region, today’s announcement has significantly shifted the narrative.
Consistent with one of the most critical priority issues for us as a regional people is the need for us to concentrate more on growing what we eat, and eating what we grow. This “Co-Operative Republic of Guyana and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago Food Development Plan” sets out to establish the architecture through which such an imperative will be met.
Again signalling what are critical next steps, Dr Rowley emphasised the importance of requisite private-sector investment going forward. Drawing on the positive responses from the Trinidad and Tobago Manufacturers Association in its visit to Guyana months ago, we appear to be at a decidedly encouraging crossroads.
Once again, this is a ringing of the bell, which establishes that necessity is, indeed, the mother of invention. This is a platform upon which much remains to be built in the advancement of our regional integration aspirations.