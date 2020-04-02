Food security is a priority

Express Editorial : Daily

If there was ever a time to focus the public’s mind on agriculture it is now.

Overnight, the global pandemic has thrown food security into bold relief. Here in Trinidad and Tobago, food anxiety is being expressed through a heightened interest in home gardening notwithstanding dry season conditions. Last weekend, in the hours before the shutdown of non-essential activity, agricultural outlets were reporting unusually high turnover as people bought up seeds, plants and gardening equipment. Clearly, the potential impact of disruptions in global supply chains and trade limitations is not lost on us.

Whether we wish to admit it or not, the country’s $5 billion food import bill is a serious national vulnerability at a time of global uncertainty. Notwithstanding the challenges, no nation can afford to surrender in the battle for food self-sufficiency. We were therefore surprised by both the tone and position of Agriculture Minister Clarence Rambharat in responding to the recent clarion call by agricultural economist Omardath Maharaj to prioritise food security as a matter of national urgency.

Dismissing the call, Minister Rambharat said the Government’s priority was to ensure that Namdevco’s farmers markets and municipal markets remain open to allow farmers to sell their produce. “COVID-19 is still unfolding and the Government’s immediate concern is the preservation of life and that includes the protection of both the local food supply and the importation of staples,” he said.

He went on to defend the import bill, saying T&T “must import wheat, rice, cooking oil, peas and beans, meat, hatching eggs, milk and other commodities in respect of which we have no comparative advantage. It is time we stop tossing the figure out there and expecting miracles.”

To the suggestion that his ministry could encourage kitchen gardening, his position was that it had been touted by every minister of agriculture since 1956 and was “just common sense.”

We are surprised at Minister Rambharat’s lack of alacrity in seizing the unique opportunity presented by the pandemic to push the message about food security, at both the individual and national levels, to a population that has been generally complacent about the easy availability of food.

Unlike many Caricom countries, T&T has been able to import its way out of declining agricultural output thanks to foreign exchange earnings from the energy sector. However, sooner rather later, we will have to come to terms with the fact that our heavy reliance on imported food is a national security risk. The minister’s suggestion that T&T “must import” a large number of staples suggests that the demand for those products is inelastic when in fact demand is subject to a range of variables including price, taste, marketing, product information and availability, among other things.

We are heading for serious trouble if we accept the view that we have no capacity for reducing an annual food import bill of $5 billion through changing our consumption patterns and import replacement and displacement.

We urge Minister Rambharat to rethink his position and seize the opportunity of the global pandemic to get public buy-in to a national policy geared to food self-sufficiency.

