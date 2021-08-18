Foolishness, Mr PM

In a textbook case of gaslighting the population, Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley is now attempting to pin the blame on the public for the failure of successive governments to diversify the economy.
One hardly knows where to start with this, especially since the two projects cited by the PM in backing up his position seem to be the sum total of his definition of diversification.
In attributing “a significant component” of the Government’s failure to what he referred to as “our behaviour and our downright foolishness” in rejecting a Sandals hotel in Tobago and an aluminium plant in Chatham, Dr Rowley betrayed an astonishing lack of understanding of the very concept of economic diversification. Far from diversifying the economy, the two aborted projects he cited would have reinforced dependency on Trinidad’s energy-based and Tobago’s tourism-based economies, respectively. Neither would have achieved the diversification objective of transforming or even shifting the structure of the economy.
This is not to say that they could not have been used to stimulate the development of other sectors through appropriate linkages. However, given that no government has seen the crucial importance of making these linkages over the course of almost 50 years since the first oil boom, there is no reason to expect that either project would have functioned as an axis for economic change.
Dr Rowley’s comments illustrate the core problem underlying T&T’s failure at economic diversification. Our political leaders and their governments have never really engaged the challenge of economic diversification and have therefore never understood what it involves. They have not done so because they have been enslaved by the easy money to be made from taxes, royalties and shared profits of the oil and gas sector in Trinidad, and Tobago’s natural bounty of sun, sea, sand and serenity.
For almost 50 years, one government after another ignored multiple warnings against placing all the nation’s eggs in one basket and pussyfooted around the challenge of diversifying the economy. By luck of the draw, the day of reckoning has arrived and dropped its bag of consequences on Dr Rowley’s lap. We accept that Dr Rowley cannot be held solely or even largely responsible for the economic fix in which T&T finds itself today. However, as a second-term prime minister and former government minister with the portfolios of agriculture, and planning and development, both of which are critical to economic diversification, he must carry a significant share of the responsibility.
In touting the proposed Despers pan theatre as another step towards economic diversification, Dr Rowley is making the same mistake he did with Alutrint and Sandals. While a pan theatre could be developed into a successful enterprise, the idea that Despers’ new home could become an agent of economic diversification will require a complete revisioning of the Government’s perspective on East Port of Spain.
Despite decades of neglect, this part of the city has still somehow managed to retain its heritage aspects as the birthplace of Carnival and home to the world’s top steelbands. Inside of that lies a transformational idea well beyond what is currently on offer for developing East Port of Spain.