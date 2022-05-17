For the children’s sake

Now that the lid has been blown off the 1997 Sabga Committee Report and the 2021 Judith Committee Report on the soul-crushing horrors suffered by generations of children in state care, we plead with the politicians and their loyalists not to compound the tragedy by exploiting these little ones for political gain.
Untold wrongs have been done to these children and, even as these words are read, there are children in state care who, according to the recent findings of the Jones Committee, are currently being subjected to physical and sexual abuse.
In the interest of these children we repeat the point that it has been five months since the Jones Report was handed to the government and almost three weeks since it was made public and yet there is still no indication of what action, if any, the government has taken to remove them from the abusive situations described in the report. We again raise an alarm about the possible danger that children known to have been interviewed by the committee may now be in with the report’s release.
We would like to think that Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley does indeed have an “abiding concern” for all children in the care of the state and that he shares the nation’s outrage at the explosive revelations of the 25 year-old Sabga Committee’s investigation into children’s homes. We fully endorse his public call on the Commissioner of Police to get involved and take “all necessary action against all who have been implicated in or with these very shocking revelations as published.”
We disagree with any view that considers the crimes committed against children 25 years ago to be sleeping dogs that are better left to lie. Those children were victims who are today 25 years older and deserve justice in their lifetime. Who knows the price that they have paid for the failure of the adults who committed serious crimes against them as well as those who chose to look the other way?
Having failed before, T&T has another chance to redeem itself by addressing the monstrous problem of child abuse and exploitation. This time we must not fail. It has fallen to Dr Rowley and his government to lead on this matter and it is our hope that he has the capacity to see past the political opportunity to the children crying for justice.
In an interview published in this newspaper yesterday, Robert Sabga who chaired the 1997 committee, disclosed blood curdling details of a paedophile ring in which children in state care were pimped out to businessmen, high profile politicians and others through the corrupt collusion of public servants and staff of children’s homes.
However long it takes, and however much money it requires, the people of Trinidad and Tobago must be willing to stand on the side of justice for these children who, if they are alive today, are carrying the burdens of our collective failure and wilful blindness. This is one issue for which we should all be willing set aside our differences and make common cause.