IT is a testament to the deep forbearance of the majority of the Guyanese people that they stayed fully trusting their political and judicial systems in what has been a testing ordeal.
That an announcement was made on Sunday at long last, and the country now has in place a new government after five months of post-election tension, is great news for a people waiting to exhale since March 2.
That a new president was sworn in to office three hours after that declaration was made speaks loudly to the need for the society to get going again after such a period of prolonged uncertainty.
We well recall that the process had been frustrated, days after the election, when vote counting in the last region to be verified, Region Four, had to be suspended. Then there was the attempt by the Chief Elections Officer at the country’s Elections Commission (Gecom), to disenfranchise some 115,000 votes from the original count. We recall the agreement by then incumbent president, David Granger, and the leader of the opposition to jointly abide by the results of a recount. But then that got pushed aside because of actions filed by supporters of the then ruling coalition.
The matter reached all the way to the Caribbean Court of Justice (CCJ), Guyana’s highest court. But the CCJ’s decision to have the Gecom CEO follow a procedure which had the effect of honouring the original recount results was again the subject of further legal manoeuvres by persons acting on behalf of the ruling APNU+AFC coalition.
In what appeared to have been an unprecedented series of developments, at least two sitting Caricom leaders, a group of internationally recognised academics and a host of international bodies, and several governments, all concluded the Guyanese people had spoken and their will ought to have been recognised.
The bulk of this ugly stand-off was taking place at the height of concerns in the region about the presence of the Covid-19 virus across the world. Guyana, among other Caricom member states, was battling with its own efforts to manage the spread of the virus, with the closure of its borders, and the heavy restrictions on public gatherings, in like manner as with other countries.
All through this ordeal, the people of Guyana would have known of times past in which political differences between their respective parties led to disturbances on the streets.
Too much has been riding on the country’s rise from those troubled times, and its emergence into more peaceful and cordial political rivalry among the two major political vehicles, for them to have fallen away from that commitment to the peaceful transfer of power.
The transition from one government to the other on Sunday, five months to the date of the election, speaks powerfully of the road ahead for a society in which there has been no parliament for some 19 months.
It recognises as well the extent to which the country, which is now the focus of huge international interest because of newly found hydrocarbon reserves, needs a reset towards promise and progress.
As belated as this moment now is, it remains a situation in which all’s well that ends well.
Onwards now to a new chapter in the further development of a critical member-state in the integration movement that is Caricom.