Forever in our hearts

Between the stories artistes write about themselves and the stories written about them by others, there is the account writ in the hearts of the many who consumed with joy and gratitude the art they produced. That account—convenient or not—is often the version that defines and survives them.
Still processing the transitioning of writer Michael Anthony last Thursday, we published yesterday news that singerwoman Denyse Plummer had joined him on his onward journey.
Neither was unexpected.
The Trinidad Express’s Richard Charan had pointed readers to the declining health of the 93-year-old people’s historian and fiction writer, while in May, 69-year-old Plummer performed at a benefit concert in her name while under continuing treatment for advanced-stage cancer.
Yet news of her passing, as it was with Anthony, stills us for a moment of grief and reflection, accompanied by an expansive soundtrack of music and, in the case of Anthony, historical writings, that transcend generic fidelity.
The sheer span of Anthony’s 93 years alone is deserving of recognition. Then there is the opus of writings he produced, driven undoubtedly and necessarily by a love of discovering pasts and a duty to document them.
His several well-known novels and short fiction collections notwithstanding, Anthony would be remembered most frequently for his work on the history of Trinidad and Tobago and the towns and villages that compose the national history.
His first three novels between 1963 and 1967 added his name to a list of Caribbean literary greats who wrote coming-of-age novels that found their way on curricula of newly-independent, post-colonial states. But journalistic in his early training, his literary writing style was sparse.
The searching awakened in him by journalism at the Reuters News Agency in London in the mid-1950s led him, perhaps inevitably, to the twinned task of unearthing truths from the past. Writing history was the happy place where a sparse style and investigative endeavour met. Here, Anthony thrived.
Plummer entered the hearts of the public through, not just the calysoes she sang and performed, but through her courage and perseverance when assailed by a Skinner Park audience in an ugly distortion of call-and-response in 1986. Pelted with dusty, sucked out half oranges among other missiles, she would say in a 2010 interview it was an experience she would not wish on her worst enemy.
In its tribute to her, the Trinidad and Tobago Unified Calypsonians Organisation (TUCO) said Plummer “shattered barriers and paved the way for female calypsonians, demonstrating that the power of one’s voice transcends gender and background”. Len “Boogsie” Sharpe, who urged Plummer away from her nightclub-styled gig at Chaconia Inn, put it bluntly in 2010, “She had problems because people didn’t like her because of her colour…And although the crowd pelted her with orange skin and other things in Skinner Park, she moved on. And now they lapping up anything she sings.”
As it turned out, calypso too could not contain the artistry of a woman who sang across genres at music festivals, on TV talent shows, calypso competition and tent stages and at the Apollo. She found grace at the end in gospel music into which she integrated all forms of music.
Plummer and Anthony wrote their names into T&T hearts.