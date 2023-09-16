Forex uncertainties

The decision by Republic Bank Ltd to reduce its customers’ access to US dollars through credit cards has aroused concerns, once again, about a shortage of foreign exchange. Yet, if we are to believe Government spokesmen, such fears are entirely unfounded.
Speaking to potential Jamaican investors in March of this year, Finance Minister Colm Imbert gave the assurance that Trinidad and Tobago had no forex crisis, but admitted to a forex shortage because of heavy demand. Then, last month, responding to Guyana’s Vice President, Bharrat Jagdeo, who said T&T had a forex shortage, Conrad Enill, a former minister in the finance ministry and now High Commissioner to Guyana, refuted this by noting: “The way you measure the ability of a country to survive is based on its months of import cover.”
Mr Enill is, broadly speaking, correct. According to the Central Bank’s latest Economic Bulletin, T&T, at the end of July, had gross official reserves equivalent to 8.1 months of import cover. (Three months’ coverage is considered adequate.) Additionally, the Bank noted that while conditions in the foreign exchange market remained tight in the first seven months of 2023, forex exchange sales to the public rose by 0.6 per cent.
Nonetheless, word on the ground is that the average citizen is experiencing difficulties acquiring foreign exchange and many companies are having problems paying their overseas suppliers on time—issues that didn’t previously exist. Moreover, Republic Bank, in its statement, specifically cited the “ongoing challenge with foreign exchange availability”. Given that the other major banks have not followed suit (yet), this may only reflect a problem specific to Republic Bank, perhaps stemming from the unique forex facilities offered to its customers or some peculiarity of the bank’s client portfolio itself.
Whatever the case, the fact is that the forex situation remains uncertain and, when it comes to financial issues, uncertainty can, by itself, exacerbate fiscal instability. Here is where the metric of import cover falls short. Businesses need to plan further ahead than three months and their ongoing concerns about foreign exchange translate into a lack of confidence in the economy as a whole.
This is why a thorough airing of the several issues surrounding foreign exchange is needed. Despite recommendations from the IMF, the Government has already rejected devaluation as a solution, arguing that this will have a negative impact on the less well-off. But, at the time Minister Imbert was reassuring the Jamaican investors, the black-market rate for US dollars in T&T was between $7.50 and $8.50 when the official rate was $6.70. Such a difference reflects a distortion in the actual value of the T&T dollar and, therefore, a distortion in the economy. Simply declaring that devaluation will not happen does not mean the T&T dollar is actually worth its Government-mandated price.
These are just some of the issues that the Government needs to address comprehensively and rigorously, if only to reassure the public that the economy is stable and not in danger of sliding.