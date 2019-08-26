Prisons Commissioner Gerald Wilson laments what he sees as the media focus on the negatives rather than on the positives.
It is always a question, however, of differences in perspective. He was speaking in a fairly wide-ranging interview with the Express published over the last two days.
He talked, for example, about the difficulty with implementing the “jammers” system to prevent phone conversations emanating from behind bars.
It interferes with communications systems outside the prison, he said.
So, what about banning the availability of phones to inmates? That’s the real issue. And why is a system which penalises those officers responsible for checking the entry of prohibited items into the prison not put into effect? It is known that cellphones are detained from persons entering the prisons. Wilson says some officers traffic in prohibited items out of fear. This is an incredible admission. So that no action is taken against them, because they are intimidated into flouting the rules. So the authorities turn a blind eye to these misdeeds, except for the occasional rounding up and seizure of such items. It is a minority of officers who engage in such activities, Commissioner Wilson said. “The attacks on officers, the demise of officers, these are real. Officers have died.” But the position of the authorities in the face of this “reality” is one of impotence. Inmates are holding the prison system to ransom.
Wilson speaks “briefly” about the deadly prison break of 2015. He says officers were suspended, but the matter is not yet closed. One of the reasons it is still open is that officers who were suspended have challenged the process. One of them appeared on the TV 6 Morning Edition programme in recent weeks, asking for, among other things, disclosure on the process which led to the action taken against him. That matter needs to have been closed a long time ago.
But Commissioner Wilson speaks positively about being an advocate for restorative justice and rehabilitation. This is quite forward-thinking for someone who has made a career in the protective service. He speaks with the experience of one who has had to witness first-hand the realities of a life behind bars. He calls also for the introduction of a parole system, which first requires appropriate legislation.
These are issues which have long been debated and discussed in the society, and which ought to find their way into State policy for dealing with the business of corrections. They form part of what ought to obtain in any society approximating modern-day thinking, in this the second decade of the 21st century.
His leadership, and his positive thinking about rehabilitation and restoration of broken lives will possibly lead to the full development of the centre for treating with the inmates who are “graduates” from the St Jude’s Home for Girls. “Those who they can’t handle they send to us and we have to take care of them,” he said candidly.
From what he has revealed in this part of the interview, it is to be expected that he will work to improve the converted facility which now exists, into one that will make for comprehensive rehabilitation and rebuilding of the lives of these young women.