The current dilemma of the Integrity Commission is a problem common to all independent institutions of Trinidad and Tobago. On paper they look good but in practice they expose the contradictions of the constitutional framework within which they operate.
In the Integrity Commission’s Annual Report for 2021 laid in Parliament last week, the issue is brought out into the open by chairman Prof Rajendra Ramlogan in providing details of an impasse between the Commission and the Registrar. The two have apparently butted heads over the Commission’s attempt over administrative issues. According to Prof Ramlogan, the Registrar has taken the position that the Commission’s independence and autonomy extends only to its core functions of compliance and investigation of complaints and does not include the administrative process.
The consequence of this, he added, was that administrative decisions were being deferred to public officials such as the permanent secretary to the Prime Minister, Head of the Public Service and the Chief Personnel Officer. The Commission was “bewildered” by this position since some of these officers are persons in public life and subject to the jurisdiction of the Commission, he explained.
With the backing of legal advice, the Commission has approached the Cabinet with a request to amend the Integrity in Public Life Act (IPLA) to make clear that it has the power to determine its staffing needs without reference to any other authority.
We wait to see how this plays out because if the Act is amended in line with that request it will close the back-door through which governments and other external influences can exercise indirect control over the Integrity Commission. In so doing it will also establish a precedent for similar bodies operating under the same constraints.
That would be a hugely important development. It would liberate our supposedly independent institutions from financial and administrative dependency, eliminate an excuse for lethargic performance and activate their power as watchdogs of transparency and accountability. After all, this is what statutory commissions, acting with an authority granted to them by Parliament, are designed to be.
It can be validly argued that none of our presumed independent institutions is unassailably independent and free from political influence even when served by independent individuals of unimpeachable integrity. Indeed, some individuals have paid a heavy price for their independence. Yet, while the focus of public disappointment over the performance of the Commissions is often fixated on the personalities involved, the source of dysfunction lies in the constitutional framework in which they operate. None has the financial and administrative leeway required for independently managing their affairs and all are hemmed in by the limitations of their dependency on various line ministries and the Exchequer.
The only avenue for resolving the problem is constitutional reform. However, as we have come to understand, no government is interested in any reform of the Constitution that would reduce its expansive power which is largely concentrated in the prime minister. This is the fruit of the colonial root which has been watered and fertilised by a protective and supportive public service culture.