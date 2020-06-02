The Jamaat-al-Muslimeen’s attempt to step out of the political shadows and secure a place among the political establishment has opened a window into the nature of electioneering in this country.
It is no secret that the Jamaat and its leader, Yasin Abu Bakr, leader of the ill-fated attempted coup of July 27 1990, have been background operatives in political campaigns since the late 1980s. It built its political muscle within the constituency of the urban poor and enjoyed enough standing among a broad swathe of civil society forces, including political parties and trade unions, to convince itself that it had the support to remove ANR Robinson from power in 1990 and to broker a new government.
How that gambit played out is now history.
Since then, the Jamaat members have been involved in tactical alliances with political parties in every election campaign, throwing their weight behind whichever party suited their needs, organising and bringing out the vote for either the United National Congress or the People’s National Movement. With unfailing predictability, however, Jamaat members would end up complaining about broken promises and insufficient rewards from the very governments it believed it had helped put into office.
A few days ago, the Jamaat leader issued a statement of support for Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley and National Security Minister Stuart Young as controversy raged over the Government’s positioning of T&T in the US/Venezuela dispute. Anyone following the Jamaat’s politics over the past 30 years would have recognised the statement as a signal of its intention to support the PNM in the 2020 campaign. This time, however, the Jamaat seems no longer content with being consigned to the role of invisible broker in behind-the-scenes machinations.
Last Thursday’s announcement by Bakr’s son, Fuad, that he was to be screened that evening by the PNM as a candidate for the Port of Spain South constituency, stunned the PNM membership. However, as events unfolded it became evident that Fuad Abu Bakr was neither a member of the PNM nor had he been nominated for the seat as required by the PNM’s constitution. The messages he released between himself and the PNM’s Kazim Hosein to back his claim that he had been invited to be screened do not meet the threshold of proof. However, they do substantiate a point of connection to the PNM through Kazim. Bakr’s decision to persevere publicly with his attempt to be screened, down to the bitter end of pre-screening rejection, would seem illogical unless understood as a political negotiation to call some bluffs, step out of the backroom and solidify the Jamaat’s position in the political front ranks.
Given the fluid nature of politics, the group that once took up arms against the State may yet find itself a space in the campaigns of either the PNM or UNC. Or it may abandon the strategy of negotiated support and throw its energies into building the New National Vision party led by Fuad Abu Bakr.
For the politicians who routinely negotiate backroom deals with individuals and interests that remain undisclosed to their members and the voting public, young Fuad Abu Bakr’s aborted foray into PNM politics should be embraced as a cautionary tale.