Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley yesterday once again denied having any conversations regarding Fuad Abu Bakr being screened as a People’s National Movement (PNM) candidate.

In an interview on Tobago Channel 5’s Rise and Shine morning programme, Rowley yet again distanced himself from Abu Bakr’s claims.

Shortly after, Abu Bakr took to his Facebook page where he insisted discussions were had with members of the party regarding his being screened for the Port of Spain South seat.