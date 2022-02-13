From Flying Squad to NOFT

With the Police Service Commission still engaged in the process of selecting a batch of candidates for the job of Commissioner of Police, Acting Commissioner McDonald Jacob is moving ahead with major changes within the Police Service.
As reported exclusively by the Sunday Express yesterday, Jacob has dismantled the Special Operations Response Team (SORT) established by his predecessor Gary Griffith and replaced it by the National Operational Task Force (NOTF).
This is hardly a surprise. Despite initial denials that SORT’s days were always numbered after its head, Mark Hernandez, was charged with misbehaviour and Griffith, whose brainchild it was, left office.
Judging from the description provided in an internal memo, NOFT appears to be yet another multi-purpose unit barely distinguishable from others. We therefore look forward to hearing Acting CoP Jacob explain precisely how NOTF will make a difference in the fight against crime.
In doing so, he should be aware of the long chronology of “special” anti-crime initiatives that have failed to deliver on their promises to the public and should therefore appreciate why his new unit may be received by a massive yawn until proven fit for purpose.
Trinidad and Tobago has a long and colourful history of special crime-fighting units beginning with the establishment of the feared Flying Squad following the Black Power Revolution of 1970 under the leadership of the swashbuckling Senior Supt Randolph Burroughs. After ruling the roost for a decade and half, the squad collapsed amid a rash of allegations of abuse with Burroughs himself being prosecuted, although eventually acquitted, on charges of conspiracy to murder.
In 2003, with T&T in the throes of gang violence and murders, the Patrick Manning administration established the quasi-policing Special Anti-Crime Unit of Trinidad and Tobago (SAUTT), a “special forces unit” comprised of officers drawn from the Police Service, Defence Force and the Prisons Service. In 2011, citing its questionable legal status and performance, SAUTT was disbanded by the Kamla Persad-Bissessar administration. Twenty-five of its officers were drafted by Acting Commissioner Stephen Williams into a new Criminal Gang Intelligence Unit (CGIU) which he would later merge with the Organised Crime Narcotics and Firearm Bureau to create the Organised Crime and Intelligence Unit (OCIU).
In 2013, with crime on the rise, a shady and short-lived effort was made to resurrect the Flying Squad which collapsed under public scrutiny. This was followed in 2014 by the establishment of the National Security Special Operations Group by then National Security Minister Gary Griffith who promoted the Group as different from SAUTT and comprised of “highly trained and specialised people capable of dealing with hostage negotiation, counterterrorist activities and gang warfare”.
In 2018, when Griffith returned to public life as Commissioner of Police in the Keith Rowley government, he established SORT which has now been replaced by Jacob’s NOFT.
This chronology of ad hoc anti-crime initiatives conducted in fits-and-starts by the police service and various political administrations probably offers the best clue to the policing failures that have resulted in unchecked crime. NOFT should consider itself warned.