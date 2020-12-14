Frustrating inaction

AT an international webinar anchored in Port of Spain yesterday and organised by the Caribbean Centre for Human Rights, participants from three Caricom countries were joined by one from New York City addressing issues arising from the topic “Punishment without Trial-A dialogue on the injustices of Remand.”
They looked at what was referred to as “the current situation,” and the “impact of lengthy remand” on the “different stakeholders in the prison system.” One participant, a Jamaican educator, therapist and child rights activist, touched a chord which resonated with others on the panel about “an over-reliance on detention,” and a culture of “over-criminalisation” in the Caribbean.
The themes expressed during this discussion spoke eloquently to those represented in the report which went public last week on the findings by the Inter-American Development Bank (IDB) on the high rate of incarceration in Trinidad and Tobago, when compared only with the rest of the region.
We noted in this space in our review of that report, that its findings and its presumed implications coalesced around a central point, which was to a great extent the remedies to the problems and challenges presented in the process have been prescribed, but that corrective action continues to go abegging.
It is largely against such a background that this country’s Parliament enacted legislation in October 2000 for the setting up of a Sentencing Commission, mandated to review and make recommendations where necessary regarding sentencing in the criminal courts.
After great contemplation, and with enough time having elapsed, a first generation of the commission was appointed by the country’s head of State in February 2018. The life of that commission comes to an end in less than two months’ time, without any substantive work having been done.
We reported, regrettably again yesterday, that the Commission’s chairman, prominent Port of Spain attorney Gregory Delzin had written to the Attorney General for the second time, complaining about his “inaction” in taking the necessary steps in getting this commission off its feet.
Just some of the listed objectives in this commission’s mandate speak to the conduct of research, and recommendations for changes, reorganisation and general improvements in the administration of justice; and the development of guidelines, principles and ranges of sentences for specific offences, after the collection and analysis of pertinent data.
It is as though the cold hand of indifference is being brought down on the work, or the very reason for being, of an agency which was established by an Act of Parliament.
Such apparent lack of will is being made evident in an atmosphere in which an Independent Senator was moved just two weeks ago to bring a motion calling for a review of the role and function of those commissions governing working arrangements of persons in the public sector.
We cannot continue going on this way, Senator Anthony Vieira declared, as he lamented the laughable ineffectiveness of those Commissions. The wilful neglect of the reason for being, of the Sentencing Commission, is just one more example of how we continue to dishonour our dire need for vastly improved public administration on all fronts.