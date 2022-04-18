Fuelling discontent

AFTER a long and generally relaxing Easter weekend, the country returns to work today with at a new and heightened level of activity. After two years of varying degrees of hiatus, schools are now back in full session at pre-Covid-19 levels. The Ministry of Education has developed a very detailed and comprehensive set of guidelines to provide schools with the clarity required for managing the education and health of pupils. It has also shown sensitivity in advising school administrators to relax the school uniform regime for the rest of this school year. This has been a source of complaint by financially stressed parents who see no logic in buying new uniforms for this final term. Hopefully, principals will take this advice to heart. The full return to school is likely to be complicated by a planned protest by some taxi drivers who have threatened to stay off the road because of the increase in gas prices that takes effect from today.
With many more people on the road, and the possibility of fewer transportation options, the public would expect the authorities to be proactive in managing the challenge. They have certainly had ample time for developing a plan to ensure the smoothest possible return to a normal level of activity.
A major question, though, is the extent to which this call for resistance is going to be heeded. It is a challenge thrown out by the proponents of the argument that the increase in fuel prices is unconscionable. Certain sectors opposed to the administration have jumped at this latest opportunity to challenge the necessity, as well as the appropriateness of this move.
On the other side of this coin, however, are those equally opposed to the continuation of the fuel subsidy, in the manner in which it has been conducted, historically.
In the middle of this debacle, which has been shown only to have become more contentious with this latest move, is the Petroleum Dealers Association. Their main beef is that the Government announced this latest decision in the absence of any discussions with them, as major stakeholders in this vital industry.
Among a shortlist of woes forecast for a membership it claims was essentially ignored in the coming of this decision, the Association said its members must now borrow monies to finance the increased costs of inventories.
The Association sees further reduction in business activity in this sector and in so doing advised members to “take whatever steps they deem necessary,” in order ensure their survival. Further, they renew a call for the Minister of Finance to “engage in meaningful consultation” with them, to ensure the public is properly served.
This is a time when optimum production of good and services is of utmost importance, for the better revival of an economy which has suffered significantly over the last two years. The high anxiety being generated by the diffuse opposition to the fuel price increase does none of us any good.
Critical and inescapable may well turn out to be some of the descriptors for this latest move by the administration.
It could have done better, however, by seeking to defuse this rising tide of discontent, employing more focused engagement with all the major stakeholders.