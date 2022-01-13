Fuelling distrust

Express Editorial : Daily

The Ministry of Health’s response to the public claim by three young people of having suffered serious side effects from the Pfizer vaccine is disappointingly tepid and evasive, and has done nothing to shore up public confidence.

In the face of the national challenge to strengthen public confidence in the Covid-19 vaccination programme, the personal testimonies presented at Tuesday’s Natuc news conference by Sheriffa Ali-Ballantine, 19; Kail Paul, 16; and Alisha Seebaran, 26, have the potential to intensify distrust in the Pfizer vaccine, specifically, and in the programme generally. It is worth emphasising that the Pfizer vaccine is the only one cleared for use by children 12 to 17 years old.

Given the ministry’s systems for collecting information on ­adverse events related to vaccines, Health Minister Terrence Deyalsingh and his medical team are in a position to state whether or not all three cases have been captured by its reporting systems. All three said they had used the public health system, while two had also accessed private care. According to Minister Deyal­singh, the ministry’s systems receive information of adverse vaccine events from both the private and the public health sectors, which are also fed to the Pan American Health Organisation (PAHO) and vaccine manufacturers.

If, as one parent publicly stated, staff in the public health system refused the family’s request to report their daughter’s case to the Ministry of Health, the Chief Medical Officer should have immediately called for information from the regional health authority and launched an investigation. Instead, on the day following these explosive claims by wheelchair-bound young people, the ministry seemed completely disengaged from the issue.

With all the avenues available to him and the medical team to locate patient records within the public health system, Minister Deyal­singh’s repeated position that he had no medical certificate to verify their claims and so could not comment, and, worse, to turn around and ask media personnel present to give him their contact information if they had it, can only be described as a pappyshow.

Unlike the rest of the country which is in no position to make a medical evaluation of the assertions by the three, the medical team led by Dr Roshan Parasram had the power to immediately investigate their cases, assuming it did not already know.

None of the three or their parents has the means to establish whether the collapse of their health was caused by the vaccine or not. That is a job for the ministry’s experts who have the wherewithal to determine whether the impact on their health was directly caused by the vaccine or correlates with individual medical conditions, or was just plain coincidence.

This newspaper fully understands the Government’s interest in promoting vaccine safety. But if members of the public believe they are living a different vaccine reality from that which is promoted by the Government, they will share their experiences as they understand it.

In side-stepping the challenge of addressing each case on its merit, the ministry is fuelling the very distrust it accuses others of fomenting.

