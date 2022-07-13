Ever since the closure of Petrotrin in 2018 the clock has been ticking on the future of State-owned Lake Asphalt of Trinidad and Tobago (1978) Limited, and now appears to be approaching the witching hour of decision.
When Petrotrin closed the State enterprise lost 80 per cent of its revenue in one fell swoop, as its supply of bitumen was abruptly cut off.
Since then, Lake Asphalt has been limping along, exploring financial options for survival, including the diversification of its revenue sources through product innovations and new markets. These efforts were made against the background of the 2019 State Enterprise Investment Programme which had pegged Lake Asphalt for a 49-per cent divestment.
Three months ago, in a decision that was never quite explained, Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley announced the transfer of Lake Asphalt from the Ministry of Energy and Energy Industries to the Ministry of Works and Transport. He went on to say that a committee had been established to develop a new business model to make the company sustainable and profitable.
According to Works Minister Rohan Sinanan, that committee has completed its work and its report is now before Cabinet.
Since it involves a publicly-owned asset, the Government should now bring that report to Parliament so that the public could get a full picture of the committee’s review and recommendations. This is a company which, according to Minister Sinanan, is being propped up by the Treasury to the tune of $2.5 million per month. Its financial woes have spread to employees who recently picked up placards to protest unpaid wages.
In evaluating options, one hopes that the committee has not only considered the strict issue of Lake Asphalt’s financial condition, but also the asset that the State enterprise monetises on the basis of an authority granted to it by Parliament.
Whatever future is eventually determined for Lake Asphalt as a business operation, it should in no way compromise the extraordinary public heritage asset that is the La Brea Pitch Lake. One is a money-losing company; the other is a natural phenomenon of immeasurable historical and cultural value. On top of that, it is also an incredible economic asset, being the largest and most significant pitch lake in the world, covering an area of 100 acres with an estimated ten million tons of pitch.
Understanding this, the onus will be on the Government to ensure that decision making on Lake Asphalt’s future is conducted with full transparency. The people of Trinidad and Tobago will not want to wake up one day and discover that any government has either naively or purposefully entered into any agreement that undermines their full ownership of the natural wonder that is the La Brea Pitch Lake.
So far, the Government has not given any indication that it may be exploring regional possibilities for Lake Asphalt. However, given recent breakthroughs on the Caricom front where Dr Rowley is leading the thrust towards energy security, the Government should explore possibilities for an investment partnership with Suriname, for example, which has been a source of bitumen to Lake Asphalt.