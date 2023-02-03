Gas deal faces snags

Trinidad and Tobago’s efforts to move the Dragon deal forward have hit the first snag with the public criticism of non-cash payments by Venezuela’s President Nicolas Maduro.
“They tell a country it has permission to negotiate with Venezuela, but it cannot pay in dollars or any form of cash. It must pay with food or products. That is colonialism,” said the Venezuelan president in a broadcast on Thursday.
His reference to “a country” is clearly to Trinidad and Tobago, which was the recipient of a sanctions waiver from the US government last week Tuesday that allows this country to progress the exploitation of the natural gas resources in the Dragon field.
President Maduro’s criticism of the US position was entirely predictable. In fact, the real significance of the speech is not that he criticised the “colonialism” of the US, but that he did not use stronger language or signal his displeasure of the approach of the T&T Government and its Caricom allies.
There may be some in the Venezuelan administration who believe that pressure from high energy prices has forced the US to back away from its position of total sanctions against trade with Venezuela’s energy sector.
The facts are, however, that the US benchmark crude futures price was 40.6 per cent lower on Friday than the peak price in 2022. And the US natural gas price on Friday was 75.5 per cent lower than the peak 2022 price of the commodity. US crude oil and natural gas prices, then, have subsided substantially from their 2022 peak levels, at a time when Russia’s illegal war against Ukraine is still raging and in the middle of the winter months in northern countries. We take Venezuela’s first official comment on the Dragon gas issue, therefore, as a negotiating position by President Maduro as he seeks to extract more from the US.
But it should be clear to all in Caracas that the partial waiver of the sanctions to benefit T&T and Caricom is also part of a negotiating strategy by Washington DC aimed at promoting the return of democracy—free and fair and free from fear—to Venezuela. This is a hugely complex situation involving many moving parts, which is subject to all the tensions that come with geopolitics.
As Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley underscored at the news conference last week, the development of the Dragon gas field is hugely important to the future of T&T’s petrochemical and gas liquefaction industries.
Both the complexity and the importance of the Dragon assignment mean the path between last week’s announcement and the completion of the many agreements to facilitate the flow of natural gas to the adjacent Shell Hibiscus Platform will be strewn with many metaphorical land mines.
It is an understatement to say that T&T’s negotiating team will have to tiptoe very carefully through the minefields of conflicting interests and political brinkmanship to avoid blowing up a potential agreement.
There is also the possibility that the political clock could lead to future problems for the implementation of a prospective deal to allow the flow of natural gas from Venezuela to T&T.
General elections in the US are due by the end of next year, elections in T&T are due in 2025 and at some point in the next two years, Venezuelans must return to the polls. The leaders of the three countries could all be different by the end of 2025. Especially in the US, the new leaders may simply not be as accommodating of the development of the Dragon field as the current ones.